Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is there a ‘best’ time in the market cycle to start buying shares?

Is there a ‘best’ time in the market cycle to start buying shares?

Christopher Ruane reckons that, whatever the wider market may be doing, it is sill worth hunting for individual long-term bargain shares!

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
piggy bank, searching with binoculars

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

With lots of chatter about stock market turbulence and the FTSE 100 repeatedly hitting new all-time highs this year, now could seem like an intimidating time to start buying shares.

It may seem more tempting to wait until the market bottoms out, then swoop in and scoop up great shares at bargain prices.

In principle, that sounds like a great idea to me.

In practice though, I see a couple of possible problems – and pretty big ones at that.

Market timing is impossible

One is that nobody – absolutely nobody – will know for sure when the market has bottomed out.

Lots of people will have an opinion. With hindsight, some of them may turn out to have been well-founded.

But it simply is not possible to call a market bottom accurately with absolute confidence.

Sometimes, a stock market looks like it cannot fall any further – and then it does exactly that!

Sitting on the sidelines can have an opportunity cost

Waiting for what seem like the perfect time to start buying shares also risks missing out on some great, lucrative periods of rising prices.

Someone could decide to wait until the market gets back to a certain point before starting to buy shares, only to then sit on their hands for years or even decades.

An approach for all seasons

That explains why, in my view, there is no such thing as a good or bad time to start buying shares. Although there may be a ‘best’ time, it is not knowable at the time.

Rather, whether a given time is good or bad depends on exactly which shares someone will buy.

For example, over the long term, Bunzl (LSE: BNZL) has performed strongly. Its recent performance has been less exciting, though. Over five years, the FTSE 100 firm’s share price has fallen 14%.

The dividend yield of 3.4% offers some compensation and is slightly higher than the FTSE 100 average. But given that the index has moved up 64% over the past five years, Bunzl’s share price performance looks woeful.

It now sells for 15 times earnings. That does not look expensive to me for a company with Bunzl’s proven business model and economies of scale.

Then again, the price has not fallen without reason. Inflation has eaten into profit margins and threatens to do so in future. Tariffs pose a similar risk.

However, demand for catering peripherals like bags and cutlery is likely to stay strong, no matter what happens in the wider economy. That ought to mean that Bunzl can keep its sales volumes at a strong level.

It has a playbook of growth through acquiring smaller companies in a fragmented industry, helping it build economies of scale. I think that could potentially help it keep doing well.

I plan to hang onto my Bunzl shares, in the hope of long-term price appreciation.

At the current price, I think it is a share investors should consider.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in Bunzl Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Bunzl Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Passive income for £5 a day? Here’s how to make it happen!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane outlines how, for a fiver a day, someone could lay the foundations of long-term passive income streams starting…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

Hunting cheap AI shares to buy? Consider these 2 promising start-ups

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley details why he believes investors keen on the AI boom may want to consider these two shares to…

Read more »

Stacks of coins
Investing Articles

Up 95% since April! Is this ex-penny stock ready to explode at 17p?

| Ben McPoland

This high-flying rare earth stock is still trading for pennies, potentially offering an opportunity for risk-tolerant investors.

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

This is how I pick dividend shares for my passive income portfolio

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley breaks down his tried-and-tested method of picking reliable dividend stocks to target long-term passive income well into retirement.

Read more »

Man thinking about artificial intelligence investing algorithms
US Stock

Warren Buffett’s firm has been dumping stocks – is this what he sees coming?

| Stephen Wright

Warren Buffett’s company reducing its stock portfolio might be a sign of a stock market crash ahead. But Stephen Wright…

Read more »

Close-up as a woman counts out modern British banknotes.
Investing Articles

From £0 to £1,000 a year in passive income — how long does it take?

| Stephen Wright

Starting from scratch, here’s how investing £100 a month can give investors a realistic shot at earning £1,000 a year…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

How to prepare for a stock market crash — before it’s too late

| Stephen Wright

You wouldn't sell your house before a downturn in property prices. So why would you want to sell your shares…

Read more »

Array of piggy banks in saturated colours on high colour contrast background
Investing Articles

This dividend stock yields 12.71% and is potentially 30% undervalued!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Zaven Boyrazian explores the sustainability of the highest-yielding dividend stock in the FTSE 250 right now. Should investors rush to…

Read more »