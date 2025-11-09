Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » I asked ChatGPT to pick the perfect penny stock to buy and it said…

I asked ChatGPT to pick the perfect penny stock to buy and it said…

More investors are using artificial intelligence to discover new stocks to buy in the pursuit of wealth. Here’s one of ChatGPT’s top picks.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:
Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

By knowing which stocks to buy, investors can unlock phenomenal returns. Even more so when it comes to penny stocks, which have the potential to skyrocket under the right conditions.

Of course, identifying winning businesses before the surge is far easier said than done. But wouldn’t it be great if an artificial intelligence (AI) could do it for me?

With that in mind, I asked ChatGPT for its opinion on which companies might be the “perfect” penny stock to buy right now. And it came up with a pretty interesting response…

Boring but dependable?

ChatGPT’s choice fort the perfect buy is Ultimate Products (LSE:ULTP) – the homewares company behind brands such as Salter, Russell Hobbs, and Beldray.

When I asked why it thinks this is a winning business, ChatGPT responded with an argument that, on the surface, seems quite valid.

It highlighted that, unlike most penny stocks, Ultimate Product is profitable. It has an easy-to-understand retail business model. The balance sheet only carries modest debt. The stock trades at a modest price-to-earnings ratio of 9.2. And the dividend yield’s a tasty-looking 6.6%.

This all sounds rather promising. Except it seems ChatGPT’s overlooked one glaring critical factor – the company’s in freefall.

Collapsing profits

With inflation and higher interest rates ravaging household budgets, demand for premium and branded homeware products has collapsed. And Ultimate Products has experienced the consequences of this first-hand.

In the 12 months leading to July, pre-tax profits have taken a 44% haircut, dividends were slashed in half, and the group’s net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio is now above target.

What’s more, looking at the latest analyst projections, it doesn’t seem like things are expected to get much better. In 2026, the earnings per share are expected to fall once again to 5.38p from the current 6.8p – another 21% tumble.

Combining all this, the CEO is receiving a chunky pay increase despite the bleak performance, and it’s not surprising that most investors are fleeing. And as such, the stock has tumbled by over 50% in the last 12 months. Needless to say, this is hardly what I would call “perfect”.

A glimmer of hope?

This serves as a good example of how relying solely on the recommendations of AI tools like ChatGPT is an excellent way to potentially set money on fire. But could Ultimate Products be a hidden recovery opportunity?

There is some room for rebound optimism. The downturn in sales and profits appears to be cyclical rather than structural, and the company’s brands are still popular household names.

That certainly gives the business a bit of an advantage once economic conditions improve. And to management’s credit, they are taking action to try and offset the impact on margins through automation and AI.

But there’s still a lot of work to do. And with leverage already exceeding targets alongside the projections of further cash flow compression in 2026, this penny stock may yet fall even further. That’s why I’m ignoring ChatGPT’s recommendation and looking for other, less risky and more promising stocks to buy within the micro-cap space.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

This is how I pick dividend shares for my passive income portfolio

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley breaks down his tried-and-tested method of picking reliable dividend stocks to target long-term passive income well into retirement.

Read more »

Man thinking about artificial intelligence investing algorithms
US Stock

Warren Buffett’s firm has been dumping stocks – is this what he sees coming?

| Stephen Wright

Warren Buffett’s company reducing its stock portfolio might be a sign of a stock market crash ahead. But Stephen Wright…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

How to prepare for a stock market crash — before it’s too late

| Stephen Wright

You wouldn't sell your house before a downturn in property prices. So why would you want to sell your shares…

Read more »

Close-up as a woman counts out modern British banknotes.
Investing Articles

From £0 to £1,000 a year in passive income — how long does it take?

| Stephen Wright

Starting from scratch, here’s how investing £100 a month can give investors a realistic shot at earning £1,000 a year…

Read more »

Array of piggy banks in saturated colours on high colour contrast background
Investing Articles

This dividend stock yields 12.71% and is potentially 30% undervalued!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Zaven Boyrazian explores the sustainability of the highest-yielding dividend stock in the FTSE 250 right now. Should investors rush to…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

Down 12.5% in a day! Is this FTSE 100 stock a brilliant bargain or an accident waiting to happen?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones went on red alert after a top FTSE 100 growth share crashed almost 27% on Friday morning. Is…

Read more »

Young black woman walking in Central London for shopping
Investing Articles

5,000 Lloyds shares could pay this much passive income…

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland considers whether Lloyds shares still offer juicy passive income prospects after the huge bull run since 2020.

Read more »

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

7,212 shares of this dividend goldmine pays an income equal to the State Pension!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Buying just over 7,200 shares in this FTSE 100 industrial titan is all that's needed to match the UK State…

Read more »