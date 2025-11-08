Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » This penny stock is up 5,500% in 1 year! Should I buy now?

This penny stock is up 5,500% in 1 year! Should I buy now?

A £10,000 investment in this once under-the-radar penny stock a year ago is now worth £560,000! But is the stock about to do it again?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:
Stacks of coins

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Despite their extreme risk and volatility, penny stocks can deliver life-changing returns in short time frames. And anyone who’s recently invested in Defence Holdings (LSE:ALRT) has learned this first-hand.

The up-and-coming defence tech enterprise has seen its market cap explode by 5,500% in the last 12 months alone. Just to put this performance into perspective, a £10,000 initial investment is now worth £560,000! And for those who invested in an ISA, that’s a profit of £550,000 entirely tax-free!

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Even after this sudden surge, the group’s market cap and share price remain in penny stock territory at £54m and 2.24p, respectively. As such, another 5,500% gain might not be off the table in the long run. So, the question now becomes, should investors rush to buy shares in this business?

What’s behind the surge?

Earlier this year, Defence Holdings made quite an impression at the Defence Equipment International 2025 conference.

Despite being a young enterprise, it’s already collaborating with the UK Ministry of Defence to develop AI-powered software systems for applications across autonomous drones, cybersecurity, and secure communications. And subsequently, this previously unknown business came onto the radar of a lot of institutional investors.

Since then, the business has been hitting multiple key milestones. Its flagship Project Ixian is on track for commercial launch, possibly as early as next year. And at the same time, management is collaborating with the upper echelons of NATO. In fact, the firm has just recently received an invitation to showcase its technology at the NATO Task Force Maven Industry Day later this month.

Put simply, the business has grabbed the attention of both investors and governments alike. And if it can deliver on or even exceed expectations, another explosive share price jump could be on the horizon.

What’s next?

The global aerospace & defence market is estimated to be valued at around $847bn in 2025, with some analysts predicting it could grow to $1.47trn by 2032. Not all of this market is relevant to Defence Holdings. But for a £54m business, capturing even a small slice of this opportunity could be transformative.

However, while this prospect is undeniably exciting, it’s critical to highlight that without any commercial defence products currently available, the business remains untested and unproven.

Governments are taking an early interest. But whether its technology will meet expectations and translate into impressive sales is anyone’s best guess at this stage. Even more so given the classified nature of most of its technological aspects, making comparisons against existing systems much more challenging.

That also means that the 5,500% jump seen so far is almost entirely driven by speculation and expectations rather than any existing fundamentals. This isn’t anything unusual for a penny stock. But should the slightest sign of trouble emerge, the Defence Holdings share price could just as quickly collapse as it rose.

I prefer investing in businesses that have a more concrete foundation. As such, this isn’t a stock I’m rushing to buy right now. But given more time to develop, this company could prove to be quite a lucrative opportunity. That’s why I’ve already added it to my watchlist.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

Missed Rolls-Royce? Here are 3 out-of-favour growth stocks to consider right now

| Stephen Wright

Investors who bought Rolls-Royce shares five years ago are now up 1,530% plus dividends. But what are growth stocks to…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 of my favourite FTSE 100 stocks are looking great in November

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley is looking forward to a great month leading into the festive season, with two of his top FTSE…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

£2k in savings? Here’s how it could be used to start investing

| Christopher Ruane

With a couple of thousand pounds to spare, someone could start investing, says our writer. Here he outlines some of…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

Down 24% in a day!? Why the Rightmove share price crash might be a huge opportunity

| Stephen Wright

Rightmove’s share price is down 12% in a day, but is the company more resistant to the threat of AI…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

Lloyds continues share buybacks despite a 36% profit plunge. Risk or opportunity?

| Mark Hartley

Despite ongoing challenges, the Lloyds share price continues to hit new highs. Mark Hartley looks into the reasons behind the…

Read more »

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

£5,000 buys 2,065 shares in this FTSE 100 passive income monster

| Andrew Mackie

A 9% dividend yield and the power of compounding – see how £5k in this FTSE 100 stock could grow…

Read more »

A handsome mature bald bearded black man in a sunglasses and a fashionable blue or teal costume with a tie is standing in front of a wall made of striped wooden timbers and fastening a suit button
Investing Articles

How much do you need to invest in a Stocks and Shares ISA to aim for a million?

| Stephen Wright

£150,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA gives someone a shot at £1,000,000 after 30 years. But it’s not the…

Read more »

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’m building my SIPP to target a £5,000 second income each month

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Securing a second income is a fantastic way to enjoy a better retirement. Zaven Boyrazian explains how he’s aiming to…

Read more »