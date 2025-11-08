This penny stock is up 5,500% in 1 year! Should I buy now?

A £10,000 investment in this once under-the-radar penny stock a year ago is now worth £560,000! But is the stock about to do it again?

Despite their extreme risk and volatility, penny stocks can deliver life-changing returns in short time frames. And anyone who’s recently invested in Defence Holdings (LSE:ALRT) has learned this first-hand.

The up-and-coming defence tech enterprise has seen its market cap explode by 5,500% in the last 12 months alone. Just to put this performance into perspective, a £10,000 initial investment is now worth £560,000! And for those who invested in an ISA, that’s a profit of £550,000 entirely tax-free!

Even after this sudden surge, the group’s market cap and share price remain in penny stock territory at £54m and 2.24p, respectively. As such, another 5,500% gain might not be off the table in the long run. So, the question now becomes, should investors rush to buy shares in this business?

What’s behind the surge?

Earlier this year, Defence Holdings made quite an impression at the Defence Equipment International 2025 conference.

Despite being a young enterprise, it’s already collaborating with the UK Ministry of Defence to develop AI-powered software systems for applications across autonomous drones, cybersecurity, and secure communications. And subsequently, this previously unknown business came onto the radar of a lot of institutional investors.

Since then, the business has been hitting multiple key milestones. Its flagship Project Ixian is on track for commercial launch, possibly as early as next year. And at the same time, management is collaborating with the upper echelons of NATO. In fact, the firm has just recently received an invitation to showcase its technology at the NATO Task Force Maven Industry Day later this month.

Put simply, the business has grabbed the attention of both investors and governments alike. And if it can deliver on or even exceed expectations, another explosive share price jump could be on the horizon.

What’s next?

The global aerospace & defence market is estimated to be valued at around $847bn in 2025, with some analysts predicting it could grow to $1.47trn by 2032. Not all of this market is relevant to Defence Holdings. But for a £54m business, capturing even a small slice of this opportunity could be transformative.

However, while this prospect is undeniably exciting, it’s critical to highlight that without any commercial defence products currently available, the business remains untested and unproven.

Governments are taking an early interest. But whether its technology will meet expectations and translate into impressive sales is anyone’s best guess at this stage. Even more so given the classified nature of most of its technological aspects, making comparisons against existing systems much more challenging.

That also means that the 5,500% jump seen so far is almost entirely driven by speculation and expectations rather than any existing fundamentals. This isn’t anything unusual for a penny stock. But should the slightest sign of trouble emerge, the Defence Holdings share price could just as quickly collapse as it rose.

I prefer investing in businesses that have a more concrete foundation. As such, this isn’t a stock I’m rushing to buy right now. But given more time to develop, this company could prove to be quite a lucrative opportunity. That’s why I’ve already added it to my watchlist.