Is the BP share price about to shock us all?

Harvey Jones has been downbeat about prospects for the BP share price in recent months but now he’s beginning to think there may be excitement ahead.

Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You're reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool's Premium Investing Services.

When I looked at the BP (LSE: BP.) share price last month, I was nervous. The outlook seemed grim, with OPEC+ expected to ramp up oil production in 2026 to win market share from the US. That would drive prices down, and when oil falls, BP shares usually follow.

There was even talk of crude tumbling from around $60 a barrel to $40. While BP can just about break even at that level, it can’t make the kind of profits investors’ crave, or fund the chunky dividends they hope to receive.

Oil stocks are notoriously hard to predict. The story can flip in an instant and that’s exactly what’s happened here.

Changing FTSE 100 fortunes

Only a few weeks later, OPEC+ did a U-turn. On Sunday (2 November), the cartel said it would pause planned increases in the first quarter of 2026 to prevent an emerging oil glut. Good news for BP, whose shares have climbed roughly 4.5% in the past week.

They’re now up 18.6% over 12 months, and when the trailing 5.3% dividend yield’s included, the total 12-month return climbs to almost 24%. In the space of seven days, my gloomy view has turned into something resembling optimism.

The energy sector’s cyclical, and investors need to be patient during the down swings. It actually makes sense to build a position when sentiment’s low, then wait for the cycle to turn. Right now, that may be happening faster than I thought.

Earnings beat expectations

BP’s third-quarter results, published on Tuesday (4 November), were mostly upbeat. Underlying replacement cost profit came in at $2.21bn, slightly lower than the previous two quarters but beating forecasts of $2.02bn.

Operating cash flow rose to $7.79bn, up from $6.76bn a year earlier, while capital spending dropped from $4.54bn to $3.38bn. That supported another $750m of share buybacks. BP made progress in simplifying operations and reducing costs, while divestments should exceed $4bn in 2025.

Chief executive Murray Auchincloss said: “All six of the major oil and gas projects planned for 2025 are now online, including four ahead of schedule.”

Negatives remain though. Net debt still sits at a hefty $26bn, and BP’s trading arm underperformed.

From retreat to recovery

After years of confusion over its ‘Beyond Petroleum’ strategy and activist pressure to pivot toward renewables, BP’s gone back to fossil fuel basics. It’ll use the cash to strengthen the balance sheet and reward shareholders.

Global conditions are still tough. Growth’s patchy. The US economy could slow and China’s struggling. The oil price could just as easily fall again, taking BP shares with it. But for the first time in a while, I feel BP might be over the worst.

Income-focused investors might consider buying the shares for long-term income and, with luck, the odd growth spurt. Patience will be needed but I’m starting to believe that BP might deliver more surprises, and this time they might just be pleasant ones.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Bp P.l.c. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

