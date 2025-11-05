Member Login
As the stock market wobbles, is any share safe?

As investors’ jitters show up in stock market movements, our writer explains why he takes a long-term approach to investing in shares.

Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It has been a dramatic year in the stock market on both sides of the pond, with major indexes including the FTSE 100 repeatedly hitting new all-time highs.

But there have been some notable bumps along the way. The tariff-related stock market volatility in April was one.

So far, November has also seen some notable stock market volatility in the US.

So, when the stock market wobbles, are any shares safe?

No guarantees in life

The short answer is no. In practice, no share is every guaranteed to hold its stock market value. (Some specifically defined shares can be redeemed for a set cash amount, but that depends on there being enough cash to pay, so payment is still not guaranteed and anyway such shares are rare among large listed companies).

What happens when a share price falls

However, I think there are a couple of important caveats worth bearing in mind.

First, say someone buys 100 shares in a company and the share price falls. They still have 100 shares in that company. Their price may fall further, stay flat, or rise over time.

Until an investor sells a share, however, any fall in value is just what is known as a paper loss.

At any given moment, some of my shares may well be worth less than I paid for them, but as a long-term investor that does not bother me if I do not plan to sell them then.

It is also worth remembering that a share price fall reflects a change in what investors think a given company may be worth. It does not typically change the underlying value of the business itself.

Learning from Warren Buffett

Indeed, that is why investor Warren Buffett characterizes the stock market as ‘Mr. Market’, someone offering to buy or sell you a share at a given price each day without any obligation on your part to act.

By buying great shares when stock market volatility sends their price plummeting and holding onto them for a long time, some savvy investors can do very well.

Not only might they benefit from long-term price gain, for some shares they also earn dividends along the way.

As an example, consider FTSE 100 asset manager M&G (LSE: MNG).

In the March 2020 stock market crash, the share plummeted. It has since grown in value by 144%. For a period of under six years, I see that as a superb return.

But that is not all. The current yield for M&G is already a juicy 7.5%. So someone who bought in March 2020, would now be earning a monster yield of over 18% due to the lower purchase price.

Was M&G guaranteed to bounce back, or maintain its dividend?

No. No share ever is. The company faced risks such as market turbulence leading clients to withdraw more money from its funds than they put in, hurting profits. I see that as a risk even now for M&G, especially in choppy markets.

But M&G’s share price recovery did not surprise me. Then, as now, it had a strong brand, large customer base, and long experience of asset management.

When the stock market makes some investors fearful, like Buffett I look for what I think are great companies with attractive share prices from a long-term perspective.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended M&g Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

