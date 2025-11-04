Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » The Amazon share price has never been higher. Here’s why it still may be cheap

The Amazon share price has never been higher. Here’s why it still may be cheap

The long-term performance of the Amazon share price is nothing short of extraordinary. It’s hit a new all-time high. Might there be more yet to come?

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
Amazon Go's first store

Image source: Amazon

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Over recent days, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock hit a new all-time high. In fact, Amazon’s long-term performance has been nothing short of spectacular. Its share price gain means that $1 invested in Amazon when it listed in 1997 is now worth over $2,800.

Sure, there are still no dividends. With that sort of price gain, though, I doubt many shareholders are bothered.

In fact, they may well prefer Amazon to keep doing what it has been doing with its spare cash: investing it in further business growth, rather than using it to fund dividends.

Having recently hit an all-time high, it might seem hard to imagine that Amazon stock is even now a potential bargain. But I think it may be.

The lens matters

That depends in part on what approach one takes to investing.

From a short-term perspective, the price-to-earnings ratio of 36 may not seem cheap. (Then again, in the current market, it does not seem outrageously high either for a high-growth company with some massive competitive advantages).

But as an investor, I do not worry about the short term when deciding how to construct my portfolio. Instead, I take the long-term approach to investing.

Over the long term, I think Amazon could yet go from strength to strength.

Building on its strengths

Amazon has been very innovative over many years. By experimenting with new businesses, it has been able to expand its existing competitive advantage.

It has also not been afraid to pull the rug from ventures that it decides are less promising than hoped. I see that as a sign of confident and decisive management.

So its online retail and marketplace has grown bigger and picked up lots of extra elements along the way, from bricks-and-mortar shops to its own cargo airline.

That alone could mean that the historic heartland of Amazon’s business can grow strongly over the long term. Economies of scale and its strong industry position could help it grow profits faster than revenues.

Meanwhile, the bigger story from a long-term perspective may be about AWS (the old Amazon Web Services).

AI is rocket fuel for an already brilliant business

Before the AI gold rush, AWS was already a successful, high-growth business. That has not changed and its server hosting business remains massive.

But AI demand has taken that to a whole new level.

How big?

Put it this way – in the third quarter, Amazon’s operating income was $17.4bn. Of that, AWS was responsible for $11.4bn. That means that around two-thirds of Amazon’s total operating income in its most recent quarter came from AWS alone.

Excitement about the growth potential for AWS explains why the Amazon share price hit an all-time high. AWS sales were up by a fifth year on year.

Can Amazon’s AI-fuelled growth last?

The medium- to long-term demand picture for AI-related hosting remains unclear. I also see a risk competitors may try to win market share by competing on price, potentially eating into AWS’ profitability.

Meanwhile, Amazon’s retail business faces ongoing risks from US tariff uncertainty.

But from a long-term perspective, given its competitive advantages including client base and proven model, I think Amazon’s current share price could come to be seen as a bargain. I see it as a share that investors with a multi-year timeframe should consider.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

Could Nvidia stock be a ticking time bomb?

| Christopher Ruane

Nvidia stock has increased in value almost 14 times over in just five years. What might its meteoric rise mean…

Read more »

Three young adults drinking cans of J20 Spritz in a pub garden
Investing Articles

Down 55%, is now the time to buy Diageo shares for my ISA?

| Ben McPoland

Now languishing at a 10-year low, bombed-out Diageo shares appear dirt-cheap and are sporting a respectable dividend yield.

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

How should Warren Buffett invest Berkshire Hathaway’s $382bn?

| Alan Oscroft

Warren Buffett is leaving Berkshire Hathaway with record amounts of cash on the books. But he's not doing it just…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

What’s going on with the Palantir share price?

| Dr. James Fox

The Palantir share price is the among the top five performing stocks on the S&P 500 in 2025. However, that…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT which 5 FTSE 100 shares are most vulnerable to a stock market crash

| Paul Summers

Can the AI bot help identify which FTSE 100 stocks could suffer the most if the economic outlook worsens? Paul…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

These FTSE 100 stocks have walloped Rolls-Royce shares in 2025

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers zooms in on two high-flying FTSE 100 stocks that are making the engineer's gains look almost average. Is…

Read more »

Close-up of children holding a planet at the beach
Investing Articles

Here’s why this hot FTSE 250 stock rocketed 90% in October!

| Alan Oscroft

Following a return to the FTSE 250 in October, this company's technology could give it a strong head start in…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Investors can target £17,497 in yearly passive income from 2,958 shares in this 8%-yielding FTSE 100 dividend star — here’s how

| Simon Watkins

The UK’s largest long-term savings and retirement group offers one of the highest yields in the FTSE index, generating significant…

Read more »