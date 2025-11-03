Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » WPP could soon cease being a dividend stock. But after falling 63% in a year, does it offer great value?

WPP could soon cease being a dividend stock. But after falling 63% in a year, does it offer great value?

All is not what it seems with the highest-yielding dividend stock on the FTSE 100. But are there other reasons to consider buying the stock?

Posted by
James Beard
After studying Business Economics at the University of Leicester, James completed a Master's degree in Development Economics. He then joined an accountancy firm in London and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant. James finished his career in practice as a Senior Assurance Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East. He has since held various senior finance positions - mainly in SMEs but also in an AIM-listed company - in the energy, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Ireland. He is now a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and joined The Motley Fool in September 2023. James invests primarily in UK stocks through his Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan. He enjoys using his accountancy training to review annual reports and earnings releases in an attempt to identify potentially undervalued companies. He also likes dividend stocks and follows the tried and tested approach of reinvesting all of the income he earns buying more shares. His favourite investment quote comes from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."
Published
| More on:
Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Based on amounts paid over the past 12 months, WPP (LSE:WPP) is the top dividend stock on the FTSE 100. That’s because if you take the company’s most recent interim and final dividends (31.9p combined) and divide them by its current (31 October) share price of 294p, it implies a yield of 10.9%.

But the advertising and marketing group’s share price has fallen 63% over the past 12 months. This is the principal reason why its yield is now in double figures. And the reduction in the group’s market cap has been caused by a significant fall in its earnings. On 30 October, WPP issued a trading update for the third quarter of 2025, which made for grim reading.

What did it say?

Prior to the release, the group was expecting a 3%-5% drop in like-for-like revenue less pass-through costs. It’s now expecting a fall of 5.5%-6%. Similarly, its operating profit margin is now forecast to be 13% compared to 17% previously.

Cindy Rose, who was only appointed chief executive on 1 September, couldn’t have joined at a more difficult time. It would appear as though the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) is affecting the company by enabling more of its clients to undertake creative work themselves.

However, WPP hasn’t said this is the problem. Instead, it plans to use the technology to its benefit. It says it wants to harness its “AI advantage” to “deliver growth and business outcomes for our clients”.

But despite the challenges that it faces, the group retains an impressive list of blue-chip clients that continue to use the agency for new work. It also has a global presence with operations in over 100 countries. And WPP’s website contains plenty of case studies explaining how it’s helped its clients boost their sales.

Uncertain times

However, I think it’s hard to deny that the group’s facing a difficult period ahead. Its boss says: “I acknowledge that our recent performance is unacceptable and we are taking actions to address this.” The four-pronged turnaround strategy involves simplifying the group’s offering, improving its execution, expanding its addressable market, and strengthening its financial foundations.

The last one requires a “disciplined approach to capital allocation”. Rose says full details will be shared “early in the new year”. If that’s not a strong hint that the group’s considering suspending or cutting its dividend, I don’t know what is. WPP’s status as a dividend share looks to be under threat to me.

However, unless it can find a way of dealing with the threat of AI, I can’t see the group’s financial position improving any time soon. Whenever I look at its results, I’m reminded of comments made by Sam Altman, founder of OpenAI. In an interview for a book published in 2024, he said that AI will do “95% of what marketers use agencies, strategists, and creative professionals for today”.

But the rest of the quote is even more ominous for WPP. Altman says it could be done “easily, nearly instantly and at almost no cost”. Of course, he has a vested interest in promoting the benefits of AI. However, even if he’s only half right, WPP’s in big trouble. There’s just too much uncertainty surrounding the industry for me to want to take a position.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Departure & Arrival sign, representing selling and buying in a portfolio
Investing Articles

Chasing a passive income? Check out these 3 top global dividend shares

| Royston Wild

The UK isn’t the only source of dividend shares. Here are three overseas passive income stocks to consider and I'm…

Read more »

Bournemouth at night with a fireworks display from the pier
Investing Articles

Up 63%! This under-achieving FTSE 100 stock has just skyrocketed – what happened?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones turned his back on this beaten down FTSE 100 company, and now it's flying to the stars. Is…

Read more »

Shot of an young mixed-race woman using her cellphone while out cycling through the city
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT if the Tesco share price is past its sell-by date and it said…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones had a bit of fun by asking ChatGPT whether the Tesco share price can continue its recent brilliant…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

50,000 shares of this 44p penny stock could deliver £1,650 in passive income

| Mark Hartley

A cheap penny stock with a 7.5% dividend yield is a rare find on the UK stock market. Mark Hartley…

Read more »

Pink 3D image of the numbers '2025' growing in size
Investing Articles

Revealed! The FTSE 100’s top dividend yields for November 2025

| John Fieldsend

With the FTSE 100 at record highs, many investors might be wondering what the best dividends are on the index.…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Should I buy Meta stock for my ISA after a 14% fall?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Meta stock tanked after the company posted its earnings for the third quarter of 2025. Is this a great opportunity…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to aim for monthly passive income of over £1,000?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer walks through some of the basics when it comes to using an ISA full of dividend shares to…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Growth Shares

Why the Rolls-Royce share price fell in October

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the Rolls-Royce share price struggled last month and flags up November as being a key month…

Read more »