Prediction: in 12 months, £7,000 invested in Lloyds shares could be worth…

Lloyds’ shares are up almost 60% in 2025 so far, but if the latest analyst forecasts are right, this growth could be just the beginning!

Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

2025’s been an exceptional year for Lloyds‘ (LSE:LLOY) shares. After years of stagnant growth, the UK’s most popular banking stock is finally enjoying some impressive momentum. And anyone who put £7,000 to work back in January already has over £10,000 today.

But, as all experienced investors know, past performance doesn’t guarantee future results. So what might be in store for this stock between now and November 2026? Here’s what the experts are projecting.

More growth on the horizon

Even after enjoying a 58% jump since the start of the year, the outlook for Lloyds’ shares remains pretty strong looking at the latest analyst forecasts.

Of the 18 experts tracking this business, 12 currently recommend investors Buy shares. And when digging deeper into the forecasts, it’s not hard to understand why.

Even though lower interest rates put pressure on its lending margins, the increased affordability of mortgages could more than offset this impact on earnings through higher volume. And with the recent Supreme Court ruling regarding the UK motor finance scandal drastically reducing the scale of compensation claims, a lot of legal uncertainty has also been lifted.

It’s in this landscape that the team at Jefferies are predicting this FTSE banking stock will finally, for the first time since 2008, reach a share price over £1, at 105p. Morgan Stanley‘s similarly signalled their optimism with a 100p price target, with Goldman Sachs following closely behind with a 99p projection over the next 12 months.

Assuming these forecasts prove to be accurate, then that’s an anticipated potential capital gain of up to 20.6%. And when throwing in the group’s 3.8% dividend yield, a £7,000 investment today could reach a value of up to £8,713 by this time next year.

What to watch

As exciting as the prospect of a double-digit return seems, it’s important to recognise that this comes with some notable risks. Even if mortgage rates fall, a continued rise in house prices in the UK could still reduce demand for borrowing due to a lack of affordability. At the same time, with economic growth slowing to a crawl, demand for business loans could also prove lacklustre.

This dependence on the UK economy has other potentially adverse implications. With wage growth still weak and inflation on the rise, consumer spending in Britain remains weak. That makes growth harder for businesses, resulting in layoffs, meaning lower spending in a vicious cycle.

This is a bit of an extreme scenario. But there are some early warning signs requiring investors to stay vigilant. Specifically, the bank’s impairment charges across the first nine months of 2025 came in at £619m, up from £272m a year ago.

Against a total income of £14.3bn, it’s not devastating by any means, but if impairments continue to expand, it could make these latest bullish forecasts obsolete.

The bottom line

All things considered, I remain cautiously optimistic about Lloyds’ shares. The balance sheet appears robust with management executing a sound business strategy.

Having said that, this isn’t a stock I’m rushing to buy today. Instead, I’m far more interested in other opportunities within this sector that show far more impressive growth potential.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

