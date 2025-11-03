Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s why the THG share price climbed 24% in October!

Here’s why the THG share price climbed 24% in October!

After a THG share price reversal in the past few months, is the growth story back on track for this previous star of online retail growth?

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:
Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Beauty and nutrition retailer THG (LSE: THG) saw its share price climb 24% in October, following a return to the FTSE 250 in September.

A falling stock valuation led to demotion in June, but it’s been clawing its way back. From a 12-month low, the THG share price has more than doubled. Is the tentative recovery going to stick?

The back story

At IPO in 2020, the company looked like it could be the next shiny growth-by-acquisition online retailer. It’s already easy to forget how much the pandemic had hurled digital commerce into the spotlight. There were even those who thought it might be just the thing needed to clear out the old ways of doing retail business, and that bricks-and-mortar stores would soon be history.

But what a change just a few short years — and a bit of biotech brilliance in vaccine development — can make.

The THG share price really went off a cliff in 2021, with the company facing increasing investor scrutiny. There were questions over governance. Some raised doubts over the value of its technology and logistics arm, Ingenuity. And it came under a short-selling attack.

The stock crashed. And today, even after the gains since the summer, we’re still looking at a 92% loss since flotation.

The turnaround

In the past few years, THG has divested or discontinued a number of its acquisitions and brands. And as recently as January 2025, the company demerged its THG Ingenuity division into a privately-owned, standalone business.

We’re left with two consumer businesses, THG Beauty and THG Nutrition. Is the slimmed-down new-look THG worthy of investor consideration?

In a trading update on 14 October, Q3 was billed as the “strongest quarter of organic sales growth since 2021“. It returned the company to year-to-date revenue growth, which looks like something of a milestone.

Revenue grew 6.3% in the quarter, from continuing operations and at constant currency. Both businesses contributed to the upturn.

The way forward

With a quarter to go, the company reiterated its earlier year-end guidance. It expects revenue in the second half to grow between 1% and 3% at THG Beauty, and by 10% to 12% at THG Nutrition.

It really does look like the current management might have pulled it off. Rating the valuation of the THG share price, however, is not a simple task.

After years of losses, there’s still no profit on the table. But forecasts have the annual loss per share falling dramatically by 2027. In fact, if the trend is solid, I see a good chance of profit by 2028.

We’ve seen brokers warming a little too — at least taking THG out of Sell territory. And right now I see two out of six even rating the stock a Buy.

What to do?

There’s still plenty of risk with three more years of losses on the cards. Rising revenue should lower the chance of needing a new cash injection, but that fear remains. And it’s a competitive business.

But I do like the look of the refocus I’m seeing. Growth stock investors could do well to consider buying now.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 index stocks to consider in November!

| Royston Wild

Looking for the best FTSE 100 index stocks to buy this month? Royston Wild is confident these UK momentum shares…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Is Lloyds’ share price the FTSE 100’s worst value trap?

| Royston Wild

At first glance, Lloyds' share price looks like one of the FTSE's best bargains. But scratch a little deeper and…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Should I buy Unilever shares before the stock goes ex-dividend on Thursday?

| Stephen Wright

Is now a good time to look at Unilever shares? Stephen Wright takes a look at what investors need to…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

Prediction: I think this stock can rise 500% by 2035

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks a stock that isn’t an AI company, a defence contractor, or a GLP-1 manufacturer could turn £10,000…

Read more »

Two employees sat at desk welcoming customer to a Tesla car showroom
Investing Articles

Up 90% in a year, can Tesla stock keep on going?

| Christopher Ruane

Tesla stock has soared over the past 12 months, despite an uneven sales performance. Our writer explains why he won't…

Read more »

A senior woman and young girl help out in the greenhouse at the local farm.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in a SIPP to aim for a £37,430 pension income?

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland shows how investing less than £1,000 per month in a SIPP can compound to create a portfolio near…

Read more »

Aston Martin DBX - rear pic of trunk
Investing Articles

Aston Martin isn’t the only UK stock I’m avoiding like the plague in November

| Paul Summers

Beautiful cars can't hide the fact that Aston Martin has been an awful investment for most people. Paul Summers also…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
US Stock

As the Apple share price hits fresh highs after earnings, should I buy the stock?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews the aftermath from the latest earnings report on the Apple share price and mulls over whether it's…

Read more »