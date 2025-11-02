Stephen Wright thinks Alphabet, Amazon, and Microsoft boosting AI spending makes a stock market crash this month less likely than it was a week ago.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Is the stock market going to crash in November?

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You can never completely rule out a stock market crash. But I think the chances of a big decline in share prices just got significantly lower in the last seven days.

As I see it, one of the biggest threats to the overall stock market is the artificial intelligence (AI) trade running out of steam. And the last week has been a very positive one on this front.

Hyperscalers

The major cloud companies – Alphabet, Amazon, and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) – all reported earnings this week. And there was a common theme among them.

All three reported strong growth driven by high demand and all three announced plans to increase their spending. I think this is hugely positive for the stock market as a whole.

Microsoft is one of the best examples. The firm generated 40% revenue growth in its cloud computing business and increased its capital expenditure forecasts.

The market didn’t like this and the stock fell 3% after the earnings announcement. But I think this is a very positive sign for the stock market as a whole.

AI stocks

Right now, AI accounts for a lot of the S&P 500. And with the rest of the US economy finding it hard to generate any meaningful growth, investors are piling into artificial intelligence stocks.

One of the things that could derail this is one of the major cloud computing companies deciding to cut capital expenditures. That would be disastrous for Nvidia and the market as a whole.

Why might they do this? If it looks like the huge investments being made are going to generate weaker returns than expected, the likes of Microsoft might rethink their spending.

Alternatively, if investors get a sense that the investments are speculative rather than meeting existing demand, things could unravel quickly. But the latest results present no sign of this.

OpenAI

It’s clear AI stocks are in fashion at the moment (which is the understatement of the year). And that makes Microsoft’s stake in OpenAI an interesting development.

OpenAI has gone from being a non-profit organisation to a capped-profit one. And this is leading a lot of analysts to think the company might go public in the near future.

Microsoft stands to benefit from this. Its overall returns would be limited by the capped-profit model, but it could still realise a significant return on its initial investment.

The stock looks expensive at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of almost 40. But its growth prospects mean it deserves serious consideration as a potential buy.

Crash potential

The stock market could crash for any number of reasons – a potential AI bubble is just one of them. Other risks include a potential recession and higher inflation in the US.

Those are still very much live and investors need to be ready for a downturn at any time. But the promise of higher capital expenditures seems to have fended off the AI risk, at least for the time being.