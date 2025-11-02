Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Are Lloyds shares really worth £1?

Are Lloyds shares really worth £1?

Lloyds shares have surged over the past two years. It’s another great turnaround story, and one that was forecast by many a Fool writer.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:
Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Lloyds (LSE:LLOY) shares are a popular investment among UK retail investors. And for those who bought two or three years ago when the likes of John Choong and I were screaming about it, it would have been a very successful investment indeed. The stock has more than doubled in value.

A few years ago it seemed farfetched to believe that Lloyds shares could trade for £1 as they had done some 15 years before. However, it now appears highly possible that the stock could push out of penny territory and into the pounds in the near future.

So, is it really worth £1 per share? Let’s explore.

What the valuation tells us

Lloyds shares look more expensive than their peers on face value. The stock trades around 13.4 times forward earnings, which is quite incredible as it was trading around five times projected earnings back in 2023 when the Silicon Valley Bank fiasco occurred.

However, it’s worth noting that Lloyds is expected to grow earnings at a considerable pace in the coming years. Projections suggest this price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio will fall to 12.1 times in 2026 and then 9.2 times in 2027.

This still makes it more expensive than many of its peers, but it’s a good dividend payer too. The current yield is around 3.75% and this could reach 4.6% by 2027. This assumes today’s price and consistent dividend payment improvements.

And then there’s the price-to-book (P/B) ratio. This tells us how much investors are willing to pay for each £1 of the bank’s net assets. The P/B ratio here is 1.12. This doesn’t necessarily mean the stock is overvalued; rather, it suggests that investors have confidence in the bank’s ability to generate strong returns on its assets.

However, collectively this suggests that the stock is trading around fair value.

In other words, I’m not sure there’s enough evidence for a re-rating. A stock’s re-rating is the changing of its valuation by the market, leading to a substantial increase or decrease in the P/E ratio.

And in order to hit £1 a share, Lloyds shares would need to advance another 10%.

Catalysts needed

The stock market can be unpredictable. And sometimes there are additional factors at play. Lloyds shares could shrug off my valuation concerns purely because of FOMO. Investors — often incorrectly — love to jump on surging stocks.

Other than that, it may take a catalyst to push the stock higher. That could be a big earnings beat or a revision on guidance. Of course, these events are very hard to forecast.

And while Lloyds is one of my biggest holdings — and I plan to hold it for the very long term — I think that caution is warranted. We have a fiscal/doom loop in the UK, a government that’s in need of more income, and a highly focused (un-diversified) bank in Lloyds.

I still believe Lloyds is worth considering for the long run, although there’s likely better value elsewhere.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Belfast City Sunset with colorful twilight over Lagan Weir Pedestrian and Cycle Bridge spanning over the Lagan River in downtown Belfast
Investing Articles

Here’s what I’m taking from the £8bn Türkiye deal for BAE Systems shares

| John Fieldsend

BAE Systems shares just got a boost from a huge international defence order. Here's what our Foolish author is taking…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

I bought Aston Martin shares. What was I thinking?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones took a punt last year and bought Aston Martin shares. He may as well have set fire to…

Read more »

Artillery rocket system aimed to the sky and soldiers at sunset.
Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in BAE shares 6 years ago is now worth…

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley takes a look at the factors that drove a 440% rise in BAE shares since its pandemic lows…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

A hybrid passive income plan you can start in November

| Stephen Wright

Most long-term investment plans involve reinvesting dividends for decades before they generate any passive income. Here’s one that doesn’t.

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT for the ‘next Nvidia stock’. Here are 5 names it gave me…

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

In his quest to find the next Nvidia stock, Edward Sheldon turned to generative AI app ChatGPT. The results were…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Investing Articles

Forget meme stocks: here’s a FTSE share that’s making investors huge amounts of money

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Most investors won’t have heard of this FTSE stock. That’s a shame as it's generating life-changing returns for those invested…

Read more »

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

How many dividend shares would a retiree need to put in an ISA to target a £35k passive income?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley looks at examples of how a dedicated ISA dividend investment strategy could target a lucrative passive income for…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

Is the stock market going to crash in November?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks Alphabet, Amazon, and Microsoft boosting AI spending makes a stock market crash this month less likely than…

Read more »