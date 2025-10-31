Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is this penny share deep value hiding in plain sight?

Is this penny share deep value hiding in plain sight?

Our writer has sold this penny year at a profit this year, before buying it again — and is now weighing buying even more at some point. Why?

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
British Pennies on a Pound Note

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The appeal of penny shares for investors is often the hope of buying something for much less than it is worth.

One share in my portfolio typifies that right now, I reckon.

Logistics Development Group (LSE: LDG) has a share price of around 14p. But its net asset value (NAV) per share, at the end of June, was 26.7p per share.

Can that really be the possible bargain it seems?

Value is locked up, for now

There are a couple of points it is helpful to understand.

That NAV estimate is already from a few months back. Since then, the company has invested £15m into a distribution business. Over time, I think that should help to create value, but for now it means that money is locked up in an investment, not sitting as cash on the balance sheet.

In fact, at the end of June, the company only had £8m of net cash on its balance sheet, so I will be interested to see in due course what effect that deal has on the balance sheet in the short- to medium-term.

That is typical of the wider asset base at the company.

It is not sitting on 26.7p per share in cash. It is sitting on some cash and multiple stakes in private companies.

They can be difficult to value in the absence of a public market for their shares. It can also sometimes be difficult to release the perceived value if desired, as there may not be a market of active buyers.

Clearly, estimating an NAV always involves making certain assumptions. Still, Logistics Development Group really does look to me like a bargain penny share, given the value of its underlying assets.

Tempted to buy more

Earlier this year, under shareholder pressure, it used some of its spare cash to return £21m to shareholders at 19p per share.

I gladly took that money and banked a profit. Since then, though, I have added the penny share back into my portfolio.

At its current price, I am tempted to buy some more. For now, though, I am keeping my powder dry as I see quite a few opportunities in the current market and think more could come along if we encounter further stock market volatility. Still, I am weighing buying some more Logistics Development Group shares in coming months.

I am a long-term investor anyway, but I certainly think that mindset helps here. The company is playing a strategic long game, aiming to build value by owning stakes in carefully selected companies for years.

As a penny share, it does not have the news flow a much larger business might have. It can also be challenging for an outsider to assess what they personally think is a fair valuation for the sort of medium-sized private companies in which the group invests.

Still, from a long-term perspective, I see it as a penny share for investors to consider. I plan to own my stake for the long run.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in Logistics Development Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Happy woman commuting on a train and checking her mobile phone while using headphones
Investing Articles

Amazon stock’s huge 12% jump is excellent news for these FTSE 100 shares

| Ben McPoland

For investors wanting technology exposure at a discount, these high-quality FTSE shares are well worth digging into right now.

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

7%+ yields: 3 FTSE dividend shares to consider this November

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane discusses a trio of FTSE shares with juicy yields above 7% and well-known, long-established businesses.

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

Can the FTSE 100 smash through 10,000 points by Christmas?

| Alan Oscroft

Which stocks might help push the FTSE 100 to a new all-time record in time for the holiday season? Let's…

Read more »

The Mall in Westminster, leading to Buckingham Palace
Investing Articles

1 UK stock to consider buying under 400p

| Ben McPoland

The FTSE 100 may be moving higher, but some sectors remain out of favour with UK stock investors, offering timely…

Read more »

A picture of a house decorated on the day of Halloween.
Investing Articles

Here’s how an ISA worth £20k today could generate £1,600 in passive income by next Halloween!

| Christopher Ruane

A simple income-focused strategy can turn a Stocks and Shares ISA into a passive income machine! Christopher Ruane explains how.

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

How big does an ISA need to be to target £1,500 in monthly second income?

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers explores how much cash it takes to earn a tax-free second income of £1,500 in 2025. He also…

Read more »

Elevated view over city of London skyline
Investing Articles

Looking for shares to buy this November? Here’s why I’m still looking for UK bargains!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer shares his take on why, as the FTSE 100 goes from strength to strength, he's still actively hunting…

Read more »

Light trails from traffic moving down The Mound in central Edinburgh, Scotland during December
Investing Articles

2 shares to consider for a SIPP this November

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer looks forward to the coming month and highlights a couple of UK shares he thinks SIPP investors should…

Read more »