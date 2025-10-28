Down 50% to a 10-year low, the Diageo share price is driving me to drink!

Member Login
Harvey Jones says the Diageo share price has given him the shakes, as the FTSE 100 spirits giant has struggled for years. But broker forecasts are quite stunning.

Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Every time I check the Diageo (LSE: DGE) share price, I need a stiff drink. I thought I was buying a bargain, when I bought the FTSE 100 spirits giant weeks after it had been slammed by a profit warning in November 2023.

That warning was triggered by a slump in Latin America, where hard-up drinkers downgraded to cheaper brands, and stocking issues emerged.

Since then, the problems have piled up. Sales have dropped, its premium brands strategy has misfired, and the cost-of-living crisis has hurt consumers. The shares are now down 30% in a year and 50% over three.

I can usually take that sort of thing on the chin. Investing means accepting the shocks along with the successes, and over time my individual stock picks have easily beaten the FTSE 100. Still, it’s frustrating when an apparently solid blue-chip like Diageo turns sour.

Also, I have two long-term concerns. Younger people are drinking less, while new weight-loss drugs could shrink alcohol demand. Does the investment case for Diageo still hold?

I don’t think people will ever stop drinking entirely. Alcohol’s been part of life for millennia, but it’s still a worry. Even so, I’ve never seriously thought about selling. That’s partly because I’m down about 36%, and reluctant to lock in that loss. But only partly.

FTSE 100 underperformer

Latest full-year results, published on 5 August, showed Diageo generating an impressive $2.74bn of free cash, but operating profit fell 27.8% to $4.33bn and net profit plunged 39.1% to $2.53bn.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs upgraded Diageo on 8 August, saying today’s valuation looks more supportive, but only from Sell to Neutral. Hardly a ringing endorsement.

The shares trade on a price-to-earnings ratio of around 14.7, which looks fair for a business with Diageo’s global reach and brand strength.

Growth and income potential

Forecasts bring more cheer. Conensus analysts forecasts suggest the shares will hit 2,316p within a year, more than 30% higher on today. Add in a yield near 4.5%, and the total return could hit about 35%, if forecasts prove accurate. We’ll see.

Diageo’s cost savings and margin plans could add further support. It still has one of the strongest balance sheets in the drinks industry, with reliable cash generation and the scope to invest and drive a recovery.

Of course, there are risks. Growth’s stalled in key regions, and management has withdrawn its medium-term target. Shifts in consumer behaviour and US tariffs on whisky or tequila could hurt sales. Turning round a struggling company isn’t an overnight job, it often demands a big reset and I don’t think we’ve had it yet.

Holding for the long term

Diageo may have driven me to drink, but I’m sticking around, hoping it will give me something to celebrate one day. I may have to be patient though. I think it’s worth considering buying, but only for investors who understand the risks and take a long-term view. They might also need to keep a bottle of something strong handy.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Diageo Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

