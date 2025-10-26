Zaven Boyrazian breaks down how smart investors can use a SIPP to potentially become more than 7.5 times richer than the average pensioner in Britain.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

How much do you need in a SIPP to aim for a £43,900 pension income?

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

When building retirement wealth in a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP), the government gives a mighty helping hand. The tax relief top-ups can drastically accelerate the compounding process, making it far easier to unlock a chunky passive pension income such as £43,900.

But how much money do you actually need to turn this goal into reality?

The path to financial freedom

If £43,900 is the target and an investor follows the widely used 4% withdrawal rule, it means a SIPP will need to be valued at around £1,097,500.

According to the Office for National Statistics, it’s 7.5 times more than the average £145,900 most people in Britain manage to amass by age 65. But the good news is, with the right investment strategy, building a £1m pension pot is far more achievable than most might think.

Let’s say an investor has just turned 40 and is now getting serious about saving for retirement, putting aside £1,000 each month.

They’re still in the basic rate income tax bracket, so they’re entitled to 20% tax relief. And as such, that £1,000 is automatically topped up to £1,250.

Suppose this money is then invested at an 8% average rate, in line with the long-term historical average of the UK stock market. In this scenario, a brand new SIPP can reach the £1.1m target in around 24 years — perfect timing for those seeking to retire at 64.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Taking things further

While exciting, this calculation overlooks a critical factor – inflation. £43,900 won’t go as far 24 years from now. And even if inflation averages 2%, by 2049 the amount of money needed could be as high as £70,610.

This is where stock picking can come to the rescue. This investing strategy requires far more discipline and risk management. However, when executed successfully, it can deliver vastly superior results.

A perfect example of this over the last two decades is London Stock Exchange Group (LSE:LSEG) – the business powering the UK stock market.

By providing the critical infrastructure needed for businesses to raise equity capital in the public market, the firm has generated enormous cash flows. And for shareholders, that’s translated into some jaw-dropping returns.

Since October 2005, when including dividends, this stock’s delivered a total return of just over 2,300%, or 17.2% on an annualised basis. And investors who have been drip feeding £1,250 of SIPP capital into this stock each month now have close to £2.6m – enough to earn a £102,679 pension income!

Still worth considering?

In 2025, London Stock Exchange Group is still widely regarded as a top-notch enterprise among institutional investors. Its larger size likely means that investors shouldn’t continue to expect the 17.2% return to continue indefinitely. However, that doesn’t mean the company still can’t outperform.

With the business starting to penetrate the realm of AI-powered stock market analytics, high-margin growth continues to impress, rewarding shareholders with substantial buybacks and dividends.

The shift towards relying more on analytics versus traditional exchange-driven revenue does make the business more exposed to competitive threats. After all, it’s not the only market data provider out there, and critics have raised questions about the group’s opaque pricing practices.

Nevertheless, with an impressive track record and a promising-looking future, investors building wealth for retirement may want to take a closer look.