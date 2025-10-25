Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 3 FTSE 100 stalwarts to consider ahead of possible ISA changes

3 FTSE 100 stalwarts to consider ahead of possible ISA changes

It’s been rumoured that the government wants to encourage people to hold more British stocks in their ISAs. James Beard’s found three to think about.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying Business Economics at the University of Leicester, James completed a Master's degree in Development Economics. He then joined an accountancy firm in London and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant. James finished his career in practice as a Senior Assurance Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East. He has since held various senior finance positions - mainly in SMEs but also in an AIM-listed company - in the energy, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Ireland. He is now a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and joined The Motley Fool in September 2023. James invests primarily in UK stocks through his Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan. He enjoys using his accountancy training to review annual reports and earnings releases in an attempt to identify potentially undervalued companies. He also likes dividend stocks and follows the tried and tested approach of reinvesting all of the income he earns buying more shares. His favourite investment quote comes from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."
Published
| More on:
UK supporters with flag

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

There’s been speculation that in November’s budget, the Chancellor’s going to introduce a minimum holding for UK companies in a Stocks and Shares ISA. With this in mind, here are three domestic stocks to consider putting in a ‘Brit ISA’. All are members of the FTSE 100 and have been in the index since it was launched in January 1984.

Good for income

At the moment (24 October), Legal & General (LSE:LGEN) is the highest-yielding stock on the Footsie. Of course, there’s no guarantee this will continue but the wealth manager has promised to increase its dividend by 2% a year from 2025-27. It’s also planning a series of share buybacks.

Significant future earnings growth is anticipated from its pension risk transfer business. The group recently reached the landmark of £200bn of defined benefit contribution scheme assets under management.

However, the group’s share price has lagged behind the FTSE 100 over the past five years. And it operates in a very competitive industry with a number of its challengers having a lower cost base.

But with its strong balance sheet, healthy pipeline of potential new business and generous dividend, I think it’s a British stock worthy of consideration.

Untapped potential

The share price of BP (LSE:BP.) will ebb and flow in line with energy prices. This means its stock market valuation can be volatile. It’s also unpopular with ethical investors so there’s a smaller pool of potential buyers to drive its market cap higher.

However, in response to shareholder pressure, the oil and gas giant is going through a bit of a transformation at the moment. It’s seeking to boost its free cash flow by drilling more, divesting some non-core assets and cutting costs.

BP has relatively higher production and operating costs compared to many of its rivals. If it can close the efficiency gap – and I don’t see why it can’t — then its share price should increase irrespective of what happens on world commodity markets. It’s also in the top 10 of dividend yields on the index.

For these reasons, it has a place in my ISA and why I think other investors could consider adding it to theirs.

Still number one

Despite the threat of the so-called discounters, Tesco (LSE:TSCO) remains the UK’s largest grocer. Its current market share of 28.3% is higher than it was in October 2020 and is more than that of its two nearest rivals combined. And despite having to cut prices to see off increased competition, it has enough cash to pay a dividend in line with the FTSE 100 average.

But it can’t afford to rest on its laurels. Industry margins remain wafer thin and supermarket price wars are a constant threat. There’s also some speculation that the government wants to shift the burden of commercial rates away from smaller stores to larger ones.

However, Tesco has shown itself to be remarkably resilient in recent years. Despite facing higher National Insurance costs and supply-chain inflation, its adjusted earnings per share for the 52 weeks ended 22 February (FY25) was 25% higher than in FY21. It’s also become more efficient as demonstrated by a 16% rise in sales per full-time equivalent employee.

As a British stalwart, I think the stock’s one to consider putting in a domestically-focused ISA.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has positions in Bp P.l.c. and Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

With a yield of 9%, is this FTSE 100 dividend stock simply too good to ignore?

| Paul Summers

This cheap stock boasts the highest yield in the FTSE 100. But is there a chance it may be cut…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett’s made billions in nervous markets. Here’s how!

| Christopher Ruane

While volatile stock markets can be scary even for experienced investors, Warren Buffett has learned how to use them to…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Should I buy growth or value stocks in 2026?

| Ben McPoland

Our writer explains why abandoning simplistic, binary concepts related to value and growth stocks can lead to market-beating returns.

Read more »

Two employees sat at desk welcoming customer to a Tesla car showroom
Investing Articles

Could the Tesla stock price shatter the $500 barrier?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer sees both sides of the coin when trying to understand the current Tesla stock price. Could the prospect…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could the FTSE 100 be headed for a crash? Here’s my plan!

| Christopher Ruane

The FTSE 100 has had a brilliant 2025 to date, albeit a volatile one. Can it last? Our writer's not…

Read more »

British coins and bank notes scattered on a surface
Investing Articles

These penny shares are crushing the market in 2025, but they might still be cheap!

| Alan Oscroft

Penny shares often bring volatility risk to our investments. But we can also see some scorching recoveries when they head…

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Investing Articles

The 3 largest dividend stock holdings in my rapidly-growing retirement portfolio are…

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

In recent years, these three dividend stocks have provided prolific returns for Edward Sheldon, boosting his retirement savings significantly.

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

By 2026, Greggs could be serving up annual passive income of…

| Ben McPoland

Greggs' shares have crashed nearly 50% in a little over 12 months! Do they now offer as much value as…

Read more »