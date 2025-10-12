Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 ETFS and a FTSE 250 trust to consider from the London Stock Exchange

2 ETFS and a FTSE 250 trust to consider from the London Stock Exchange

Ben McPoland spotlights a trio of investment options from the London Stock Exchange. Collectively, they offer both growth and income potential.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
| More on:
British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

There are hundreds of different exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on the London Stock Exchange. They span everything from plain vanilla indexes to niche investing themes. Throw investment trusts into the mix, we’re talking thousands of different options!

Here are three that are worth exploring further.

UK property income

Let’s start with the iShares UK Property ETF (LSE:IUKP), which holds 33 UK real estate investment trusts (REITs). These include LondonMetric Property (logistics and retail warehousing), Primary Health Properties (GP surgeries and health centres), Unite (student accommodation), and Big Yellow (self-storage).

This sector remains out of favour due to higher interest rates. Rising borrowing costs restrict portfolio expansion plans, while investors can now find attractive yields in perceived safer havens like government bonds.

The fact that this ETF is concentrated on one sector makes it higher risk. Were the UK property market to enter a prolonged slump, this product would carry on underperforming (it’s already down 20% in five years).

On the plus side, though, investors are being offered a 4.5% dividend yield while they wait for a potential recovery. This should materialise as interest rates slowly but surely come down over the next couple of years.

Many [UK REITs] are trading at significant discounts to their net asset value, offering investors the chance to acquire real estate below its true value.

Kenneth MacKenzie, CEO of Target Healthcare REIT

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Asia Pacific dividends

To diversify an income stream away from UK property, an investor might also look at the Schroder Oriental Income Fund (LSE:SOI). This FTSE 250 investment trust offers broad exposure to dividend-paying companies across the Asia Pacific region.

What I like here is the trust offers a healthy level of geographic diversification. Mainland China accounts for just over 18% of assets, with the bulk of the rest made up of Taiwan, Australia, South Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore, and India.

Holdings include Samsung Electronics and Singapore Telecommunications, as well as DBS Group (Singapore’s largest bank). But it does have an outsized position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. Any weakness in the Taiwanese chipmaking giant’s share price could negatively affect performance.

The rest of the ETF looks well-diversified, though. And over the next decade, I expect institutional investors to start allocating more capital outside the S&P 500. Asia should be a natural beneficiary of this — it’s worth noting that the trust has returned more than 20% year to date.

Finally, while Schroder Oriental Income Fund is trading at a record high, it still carries a decent 3.7% trailing dividend yield.

Cybersecurity trend

Finishing with more of a growth angle, we have the iShares Digital Security ETF (LSE:LOCK). This one holds 111 stocks across cybersecurity, including leading players like Arista Networks, MongoDB, Datadog, and Cloudflare.

As we’ve seen recently with high-profile hacks at Jaguar Land Rover and Marks and Spencer, beefing up cybersecurity is becoming a key operational necessity. And this spending is sure to be benefitting many of the ETF’s top holdings.

One risk I would highlight here is valuation. The average trailing price-to-earnings multiple of the ETF’s holdings is around 30. Were tech stocks to tumble, this would hit the fund.

However, to my mind, the cybersecurity trend just has so much further to run, especially as AI rapidly develops. I think investors should consider getting some portfolio exposure.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in Cloudflare and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Arista Networks, Cloudflare, Datadog, LondonMetric Property Plc, MongoDB, Primary Health Properties Plc, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce vs Nvidia: which is the best growth stock for Britons to consider buying for 2026 and beyond?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Britons love these two growth stocks. But which one has more potential for 2026 and beyond? Edward Sheldon takes a…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Looking for better value than Lloyds shares? Check out this lesser-known bank

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox believe that Lloyds shares are approaching fair value. He thinks this under-the-radar banking group may outperform its…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Down 18% in days! Should I sell this luxury brand in my Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Ben McPoland

One of my favourite holdings in my Stocks and Shares ISA portfolio has slumped 18% in the past few days.…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce engineer working on an engine
Investing Articles

Flirting with £12, can the Rolls-Royce share price sustain this rally – or is a correction overdue?

| Mark Hartley

After reaching just shy of £12, the Rolls-Royce share price has tapered off. Is the rally coming to an end,…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in a Stocks & Shares ISA to retire early?

| Dr. James Fox

More Britons should be using the Stocks and Shares ISA. It’s an incredible vehicle for building wealth, earning a passive…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

With its 9% yield and trading 54% below fair value, is it time I buy more of this FTSE 100 passive income gem?

| Mark Hartley

Legal & General’s high yield and cheap valuation make it tempting for passive income investors, but recent results show it’s…

Read more »

Group of friends meet up in a pub
Investing Articles

3 things serious investors NEVER say about stocks

| Stephen Wright

In the stock market, it can be hard to separate investing from gambling. But as Warren Buffett points out, the…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

£1,000 invested in a FTSE 100 index tracker 5 years ago is now worth…

| Stephen Wright

Dividend stocks are a big part of the FTSE 100, but the UK’s largest index also has shares growth investors…

Read more »