Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Up 55% since April, is the Nasdaq about to crash spectacularly?

Up 55% since April, is the Nasdaq about to crash spectacularly?

The tech-focused Nasdaq index has delivered extraordinary returns for investors lately. Could the bull market be about to end badly?

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite index has shot up recently. Since its lows in April it has risen about 55%, and since the start of 2023 it has jumped about 125%.

Could we be looking at a sharp pullback after these explosive gains? Let’s discuss.

Astonishing returns

Over the last three years, the Nasdaq has delivered annualised gains of around 30%. That’s an incredible return.

Now, at the end of 1998, about 15 months before the dotcom crash, the index was showing similar kinds of returns. So, that’s a bit concerning.

But here’s the thing. In 1999, the index rose a whopping 85%.

In other words, there was a huge move higher (a ‘blow-off top’) right before the rally came to an end. This suggests that there could potentially be more gains to come before this rally ends.

Is this the 90s again?

Of course, while this rally could play out like the rally of the late 1990s, it may not. There are a few key differences between now and then.

For a start, tech valuations aren’t outrageously high (in general) like they were in the late 1990s. Sure, there are some stocks that look a bit detached from their fundamentals like Tesla and Palantir, which trade on price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios of 259 and 287, respectively. But other stocks look quite reasonably priced. Alphabet, for example, currently trades on a P/E ratio of 25. Amazon is on 34 – near a historical low.

Second, most of the most popular stocks today (think the Magnificent 7) have diversified operations, tons of cash flow, and strong balance sheets. Back in the late 1990s, it wasn’t like this – many of the most high-profile names were companies with minimal revenues that went on to go bankrupt (such as pets.com, eToys.com).

Prone to sharp pullbacks

One thing I will say, however, is that the Nasdaq does tend to experience sharp pullbacks on a regular basis. We saw them in 2018, 2022, and the first half of 2025.

Ultimately, volatility is the price of admission with this index. It has a fantastic long-term track record, but it is prone to meltdowns at times.

Managing risk

Given its history, it’s worth thinking about risk management. One doesn’t want to be overexposed to the index or the stocks in it.

One way investors could potentially manage risk is by allocating some capital to non-tech ETFs. These products could provide portfolio protection if tech stocks suddenly plummet.

A product that could be worth considering is the Xtrackers MSCI World Health Care UCITS ETF (LSE: XDWH). This provides broad exposure to the Healthcare sector.

There are a few reasons I’ve highlighted this ETF in particular. First, healthcare is a defensive sector and relatively uncorrelated to technology. If tech stocks experience weakness, capital could flow into this sector.

Second, it offers exposure to some great companies. Top holdings include the likes of Eli Lilly, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca.

Third, it has a great long-term track record. It also has low fees.

Finally, healthcare stocks are out of favour right now. As a result, many look cheap.

Now, there’s no guarantee that this ETF will do well in the near term, of course. The healthcare industry is facing some challenges today due to US regulation.

I see plenty of potential in the long run, however. So, I think it’s worth a look.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, and Nasdaq.  The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Amazon, AstraZeneca Plc, Nasdaq, and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

Could the Vodafone share price hit 100p by Christmas?

| James Beard

Our writer speculates on what needs to happen for the Vodafone share price to reach three figures in time for…

Read more »

Electric cars charging in station
Investing Articles

Could an EV boom send lithium penny stocks soaring in 2026?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley explores whether rising EV demand could ignite a lithium rally in 2026 – and one UK penny stock…

Read more »

Investing Articles

FTSE 100 stocks have never been higher… and the Bank of England’s getting nervous

| James Beard

The Bank of England has issued a warning that some equity valuations are looking stretched. Our writer considers the implications…

Read more »

Array of piggy banks in saturated colours on high colour contrast background
Investing Articles

Meet the small-cap UK bank that’s leaving both S&P 500 and FTSE 100 giants in the dust

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley explores how Secure Trust Bank’s 236% surge is outpacing global stocks, even S&P 500 giants. Can the small-cap…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

Here’s the best time to start a SIPP

| Dr. James Fox

The SIPP is a great vehicle for taking control of your retirement. Dr James Fox explains how it can be…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

Is there any value left in the Rolls-Royce share price?

| Dr. James Fox

The Rolls-Royce share price has smashed expectations over the past three years, delivering unmatched growth. Is there any value left?

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

3 reasons why gold prices could keep soaring!

| Royston Wild

Gold prices have surged in 2025. Here Royston Wild explains why they could keep climbing, and discusses an ETF investors…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

How to add alternative investments like gold, private equity, and property to a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

With a Stocks and Shares ISA, it’s possible to gain exposure to all kinds of asset classes including commodities, property,…

Read more »