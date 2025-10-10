2 FTSE 100 growth stocks to consider in late 2025!

Soaring gold and copper prices have pushed these FTSE growth stocks sharply higher. Royston Wild believes they can keep rising.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Looking for the best growth stocks to buy? Here are two rocketing FTSE 100 shares that demand serious consideration.

Fresnillo

Gold stocks have been attracting serious attention this year as yellow metal prices have soared. Silver shares such as Fresnillo (LSE:FRES) have also proven to be lucrative shares to own amid the rush to safe-haven assets.

The Mexican miner has risen a staggering 269% in value in 2025. It reflects the company’s considerable silver exposure, prices of which are rising more sharply than gold bullion.

Fresnillo’s best known as the world’s largest silver producer, though it also has considerable gold assets. In the first half of 2025, it produced 24.9 million ounces of silver and 313,800 ounces of gold.

It’s therefore been in a prime position to also capture the booming silver price. The metal’s up 75% in the year to date and on Thursday (9 October), it breached $50 per ounce for the first time in 40 years.

These gains outshine the 53% increase gold prices have enjoyed. But history suggests silver’s still underbought compared to its more expensive cousin, leaving the potential for further spectacular gains.

The gold:silver ratio — which measures how much silver is required to purchase one ounce of gold — sits at 80:1. This is still a long way below the long-term average of 60:1.

Silver prices would need to reach $67, up almost $17 from today, to bring it in line with the long-term average relative to the current gold price. Remember though, that both precious metals could fall in value if demand for safe-haven assets weakens.

City analysts expect Fresnillo’s earnings to soar 552% in 2025, and by another 13% next year. I think it’s worth a close look despite the high-risk nature of metals mining.

Antofagasta

It’s not just demand for store-of-value metals that’s heating up either. Supply shortages in the copper market is supercharging prices here, too — the red metal’s touched 16-month highs above $11,000 a tonne in recent hours.

As with gold stocks, this is powering copper producers including Antofagasta (LSE:ANTO) higher. This FTSE 100 miner has risen 71% in value in the year to date.

Significant material shortages are emerging as major mines endure issues including natural disasters, social unrest, mine collapses and disappointing ore grades. Codelco — which is the world’s largest copper miner by output and reserves — produced just 93,400 tonnes in August, the lowest since records began in 2003.

With ongoing interest rate cuts boosting industrial metal demand, speculation of a hefty deficit in copper next year is growing. News of faster-than-expected supply fixes could pull prices lower again, and with it the likes of Antofagasta. But a significant market improvement remains off the table for now.

City analysts expect Antofagasta’s annual earnings to soar 26% in 2025, and to rise another 4% in 2026. The business plans to produce 660,000-770,000 tonnes of copper this year, and is hoping to raise this to 900,000 tonnes in the next few years. This could make it an excellent growth stock to consider holding beyond the immediate future.