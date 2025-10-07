Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Can ChatGPT help me find the best FTSE or S&P 500 stocks to buy?

Can ChatGPT help me find the best FTSE or S&P 500 stocks to buy?

Identifying the best stocks to buy for an investment portfolio is never easy. Are generative AI apps like ChatGPT the answer?

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
Man thinking about artificial intelligence investing algorithms

Image source: Getty Images.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Research shows that UK retail investors are increasingly using generative AI to pick stocks and build portfolios. According to eToro, 18% of British investors now use the technology to pick or alter their investments, up from 13% in 2024. Could ChatGPT help me find the best Footsie or S&P 500 stocks to buy for my portfolio? Here are my thoughts.

The problem with using AI for stock picks

When I’ve experimented with ChatGPT in the past for stock picks, I’ve always been unimpressed. That’s because it has literally just scraped the internet for content without doing any thinking itself.

For example, late last year, it gave me Shell, AstraZeneca, Diageo, Unilever, and Tesco when I asked it to give me five top UK stocks for 2025. These were quite boring selections, in my view.

Note that so far, the average year-to-date return here is about 4% – well below the return from the FTSE 100 (about 15%). These calculations don’t include dividends.

The technology is getting smarter though. And looking ahead I expect it to be able to analyse the markets and spot investment opportunities more than it does at present.

But it will still have its limits and here’s the thing, if everyone’s using the technology, the opportunities are going to disappear almost instantly. Ultimately, everyone will be backing the same stocks, meaning that there will be little in the way of profit potential.

Useful for research

Of course, the technology might be useful for research. These days, an investor can quickly ChatGPT or Gemini for information on a company instead, get an overview of a company’s operations or products or ask at a very simple level about the company’s competitive advantages or risks.

They might even find out about the strength of the company’s balance sheet or its return on capital.

That’s all very well but I don’t think it’s smart to rely on the technology for stock picks. I think a better idea is to do some research and try to spot something the market isn’t fully appreciating.

An under-the-radar stock I like today

One UK-listed stock that I don’t think the market is fully appreciating as far as its long-term potential is concerned is Wise (LSE: WISE). It’s a leading provider of international payments and isn’t quite so likely to show up in a random AI search.

In my view, this company is really scalable. While it has grown significantly over the last five years (revenue has climbed from £303m to £1,645m), it still only moves around 5% of the world’s money across borders so there’s plenty of room for growth.

I fully expect it to get much bigger in the years ahead. That’s because not only does the company offer incredibly fast international payments but it keeps lowering its fees – this should keep customers (like myself) locked in.

Now, I’m not saying that this stock will surge in the near term. It could potentially take years to see big gains here.

And there could be bumps along the way. Especially if economic conditions deteriorate and people have less money to send.

I’m optimistic about the investment potential here, however, and believe the stock is worth a look. With the forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio in the mid-20s, I’ve been buying shares in the company myself recently.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Wise, Unilever, and Diageo. The Motley Fool UK has recommended AstraZeneca Plc, Diageo Plc, Tesco Plc, Unilever, and Wise Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

5 stocks smashing new highs in my ISA and SIPP

| Ben McPoland

This writer is enjoying the benefits of a rising market with these five shares in his ISA and SIPP. But…

Read more »

ISA coins
Investing Articles

Here’s how a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA could earn £1,342 in monthly passive income

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how a long-term approach and good investing could potentially turn a Stocks and Shares ISA into a…

Read more »

Pink 3D image of the numbers '2025' growing in size
Investing Articles

How realistic is this FTSE 100 growth stock’s ambitious 5-year plan?

| John Fieldsend

One of the biggest FTSE 100 names has its eyes on spectacular growth over the next five years. Is this…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

Be ready for a stock market crash in 2026

| Ben McPoland

More chief executives and people on Wall Street are concerned that the stock market is currently in an artificial intelligence-inflated…

Read more »

Senior woman wearing glasses using laptop at home
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Tesla stock a month ago is now worth…

| John Fieldsend

It's been some month for Tesla stock! Here's how the electric vehicles manufacturer performed in the last few weeks.

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

See what £10k invested in JD Sports shares just 1 week ago is worth today

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is delighted by the recent turnaround in JD Sports shares' fortunes, but suspects the FTSE 100 stock still…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
US Stock

Here’s why the OpenAI deal could be huge for AMD stock long term

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through the latest news concerning AMD stock after a 24% jump yesterday and explains why things could…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Here’s how much dividend income £5,000 in Legal & General shares could provide

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Legal & General shares sport a very high dividend yield at the moment. But how much income is on offer…

Read more »