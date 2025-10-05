Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » I asked ChatGPT for the date of the next stock market crash

I asked ChatGPT for the date of the next stock market crash

The doomsayers are warning of a stock market crash. Can the wise oracle of ChatGPT predict the exact date of such an event?

Posted by
John Fieldsend
Longtime UK and US investor with a focus on sustainable, long-term stocks of all shapes and sizes.
Published
| More on:
A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Do we live in interesting times? It feels like it these days. Every day I read a new article written by a doomsayer predicting the next stock market crash. And every day I check the markets to see record highs being hit on the FTSE 100 and S&P 500. In the midst of my confusion, I turned to that 21st-century oracle, ChatGPT, to see if it could help unravel the situation.

I asked: “When is the next stock market crash?”

It first got the boilerplate disclaimers about how even the best economists or AI models can’t accurately predict stock market crashes. But what it said after piqued my attention. ChatGPT listed six common warning signs of a potential market crash:

Warning signs

  1. Overvalued markets
  2. Rising interest rates
  3. Geopolitical tension or war
  4. Economic recession or slowdown
  5. High corporate or consumer debt
  6. Black swan events

Let’s leave aside items three and six for now. Global conflicts come and go, and there’s little use trying to see which way that particular wind is blowing. Black swan events work similarly. I don’t remember too many soothsayers predicting a global pandemic in the year 2020.

Looking at the rest of the list, however, it’s hard to deny there is real cause for concern. Overvalued markets, in the form of high price-to-earnings ratios compared to historical averages, are a theme of the US. On this side of the pond, valuations aren’t quite so crazy. But as they say, when America sneezes, the rest of the world catches a cold.

How about the other items? Higher interest rates? Weak GDP growth? High debt levels? We’re three for three, as far as I can tell. The US might be doing a little better on GDP growth but that’s down to AI and is considered by many observers to be unsustainable. As far as ChatGPT can tell me, the warnings of a crash are there.

Diversification

This is why I believe a stock like BP (LSE: BP.) is worth considering today. The oil major trades at relatively low levels — its price-to-earnings ratio around 12 at present. That means it has less far to fall in the event of market turbulence.

Oil is also considered a ‘defensive’ sector. That means it is less affected by rough times. People are still going to drive to work and buy things with plastic. Though a risk is that if a crash leads to an economic downturn then this will impact demand of BP’s products.

As we like to say a lot at the Motley Fool, one of the pillars of investing is diversification. Putting all your eggs in one basket creates a lot of risk if you pick the wrong basket. The dotcom crash is a good example of this where anyone betting on tech may have come out very badly. The BP share price, on the other hand, was barely affected.

One last thing, just for fun, I asked ChatGPT for the exact date of the next stock market crash. It replied with its “purely fictional” proposed date of 16 May 2026. The markets will, according to this playful prediction, drop 18% in a day due to a problem with “deepfake derivatives”. One to slot into the diary, perhaps.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Fieldsend has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A close up side view of a father and his young daughter who is a wheelchair user having a cute affectionate moment with each other whilst on a family day out in a beautiful public park in Newcastle upon Tyne in the North East of England.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA or SIPP to target a passive income of £2,000 a month?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones shows how small but regular contributions to a SIPP or Stocks and Shares ISA can help to build…

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

How much should be put in a SIPP when aiming for a £30,000 passive income?

| Mark Hartley

When considering UK shares to invest in for retirement, here’s how much may be needed to target a five-figure passive…

Read more »

Young female hand showing five fingers.
Investing Articles

Experts say these are the 5 most popular British stocks to buy in October

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Here are the most popular stocks to buy in Britain right now, according to the team at AJ Bell, but…

Read more »

A hiker and their dog walking towards the mountain summit of High Spy from Maiden Moor at sunrise
Investing Articles

How much money should you put in a SIPP to earn a monthly passive income of £1,000?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Even at 40 with no savings, using a SIPP can help build a large retirement nest egg, generating a passive…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

Down 66%, this FTSE stock offers a 14.2% dividend yield for investors!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

This struggling IT talent provider has suffered some painful losses, but with a massive dividend yield, should investors consider taking…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

3 money-losing mistakes that novice dividend stock investors often make

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Dividend stocks can be great sources of income. However, to be successful with this style of investing, one needs to…

Read more »

Landlady greets regular at real ale pub
Investing Articles

How to aim for £20,000 extra income while working full-time by investing in stocks

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Want to try and turn money from a nine-to-five job into an extra income stream? Zaven Boyrazian explains how with…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target £5,000 a month in passive income?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Interested in generating £5,000 in passive income? Here’s roughly how much you would need in a tax-efficient investment account.

Read more »