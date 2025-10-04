Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How to earn a second income from UK property without buying a house!

How to earn a second income from UK property without buying a house!

Looking for ways to create a second income via UK property without going into debt? Investing in a real estate investment trust could be the key.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:
Housing development near Dunstable, UK

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Property investments have long since been a terrific way to generate a second income stream. Buy-to-let strategies have yielded fantastic results over the years. But more recently, tax changes, rising property prices, and higher interest rates have made the barriers to entry significantly higher for the everyday investor.

Fortunately, there’s a clever alternative that not only allows the average Joe or Joanne to tap into the real estate sector for income, but also do it entirely passively.

A hands-free real estate income stream

One of the easiest ways to start investing in this space is by using a real estate investment trust, or REIT. This special vehicle behaves and trades like a regular stock, allowing money to be added or withdrawn almost instantly – a massive liquidity advantage.

The underlying business is essentially a portfolio of properties actively managed by a team of experts and designed to generate regular cash flow, typically through rent, which is then returned to shareholders as a dividend.

What’s more, since REITs are traded like regular stocks, they can be put inside a Stocks and Shares ISA, removing taxes from the equation – another terrific advantage over classic buy-to-let.

Even with as little as £500, there are plenty of REITs on the London Stock Exchange to choose from, each focusing on its own types of property. It’s not just residential housing but also hospitals, carparks, wind farms, logistical hubs and many more.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

A REIT to consider?

Of all the stock market real estate opportunities available right now, LondonMetric Property (LSE:LMP) is among my personal favourites. The group specialises in triple-net, long-term leasing real estate with a particular knack for urban logistics.

With tenancy agreements typically spanning over a decade, the group has had little trouble maintaining exceptionally high occupancy levels even as UK economic conditions suffered. And following its merger with LXi REIT in 2024, along with further bolt-on acquisitions in 2025, the company’s been leveraging its impressive cash flows to absorb its weaker rivals and expand market share.

This has ultimately culminated in a decade of continuous dividend growth as well as its introduction into the FTSE 100 earlier this year. And with a 6.8% dividend yield still on offer, the second income investors could generate from buying shares remains substantial.

Every investment carries risk

As much as I admire the operational excellence of this business, I’m not blind to the risks it faces. While its long-term rental contracts have provided the cash flow needed to keep its leverage under control, higher interest rates have nonetheless negatively impacted the valuation of its property portfolio. And with a number of key leases coming up for renewal, lease pricing may be renegotiated downward.

There’s also an ongoing integration risk of its LXi acquisition. While this move helped expand and diversify the property portfolio, it also introduced exposure to entertainment and grocery real estate – an area that LondonMetric has fairly limited experience in operating.

Nevertheless, management’s solid track record makes me cautiously optimistic. And with a valuation driven by short-term weakness in property valuations rather than rental cash flows, I feel these shares are a terrific opportunity for investors to potentially unlock a substantial long-term second income. Of course, there are also plenty of other REITs to explore as well.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has positions in LondonMetric Property Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended LondonMetric Property Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Tesla building with tesla logo and two teslas in front
Investing Articles

Tesla stock’s jumped 30% in a month. Is it set to soar?

| Christopher Ruane

Tesla stock's jumped 30% in a matter of weeks. Christopher Ruane explains some possible reasons why -- and what he…

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

Want to quit work and live off stock market dividends? Here’s how much you might need to invest

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Quitting a job and living off stock market dividends is a popular financial dream. Here's how investors can aim to…

Read more »

Friends at the bay near the village of Diabaig on the side of Loch Torridon in Wester Ross, Scotland. They are taking a break from their bike ride to relax and chat. They are laughing together.
Investing Articles

A well-covered 8.6% dividend yield and 9 years of growth! Is this one of the best income stocks in the UK?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

With a chunky yield and a track record of dividend growth, this UK income stock offers one of the highest…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 overlooked UK shares to consider for dividend income

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

By looking beyond the usual FTSE 100 suspects, investors can discover terrific under-the-radar UK shares with substantial dividend-paying potential.

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

As US stocks get volatile, here’s Warren Buffett’s advice

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Warren Buffett has doubled the gains of the US stock market even after going through multiple crashes and corrections. Here's…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

Meet the 3p penny stock that’s crushing the FTSE 100 in 2025

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

This first-of-a-kind penny stock's been on fire in the last 12 months, skyrocketing by almost 3,100%! Should adventurous investors consider…

Read more »

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to target a £1,300 monthly passive income?

| Christopher Ruane

Earning passive income by buying dividend shares can be lucrative. Our writer explains some of the variables that can affect…

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

If a 45-year-old puts £500 a month into a Stocks and Shares ISA, here’s what they could have by retirement

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Drip-feeding £500 each month into a Stocks and Shares ISA starting from the age of 45 could lead to a…

Read more »