£20,000 in savings? Here’s how it could sensibly target £627 of monthly passive income

Earning passive income doesn’t have to be complicated. Here’s a proven simple strategy that can potentially yield enormous long-term returns.

Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Published
| More on:
Close-up as a woman counts out modern British banknotes.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You're reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool's Premium Investing Services.

Investing money in dividend-paying stocks is a fantastic and proven strategy for unlocking a chunky passive income. But a common trap investors often stumble into is chasing the highest yields to try and earn the biggest payout.

The only problem is, most high-yield stocks often later announce a dividend cut, leaving investors sorely disappointed.

Instead, smarter investors focus on the companies that can not only sustain dividends today but also grow them in the future. And it’s how a £20,000 initial investment in Safestore (LSE:SAFE) 15 years ago is now yielding almost 25% – a payout that’s still growing today!

However, suppose investors chose to reinvest their earnings along the way? In that case, the passive income generated from this investment is even higher at roughly £7,500 a year. And that initial £20,000? Well, that’s grown to around £165,000.

The question now is, can it do it again?

Just getting warmed up

With a market-cap of £1.4bn, the prospect of Safestore shares delivering another 725% total return may sound unrealistic. Even more so right now, given the ongoing cyclical downturn within the self-storage market. Yet, despite its larger size, the company does have a plausible path to success over the next 15 years.

Specifically because, until now, most of its earnings have been concentrated within the borders of Britain. But over the last few years, management’s been ramping up its expansion into Europe. And based on the latest analyst forecasts, the European self-storage market could reach up to $27bn (£20bn) over the next eight years alone.

That’s roughly 10 times the UK’s market size. And while Safestore’s hardly the only business seeking to capitalise on this growth opportunity, if management’s able to replicate its historical success, the growth and dividends seen so far might be just the tip of the iceberg.

What could go wrong?

This growth potential’s undoubtedly exciting. But like all investments, there are risks to consider. Self-storage adoption in Europe is much lower compared to the UK, making market penetration a much harder task.

At the same time, there’s no unified EU planning code for self-storage providers. The regulatory requirements vary from country to country, and sometimes even city to city, creating a lot of legal hoops for Safestore to jump through, slowing the process.

But even if management’s able to flawlessly execute its long-term vision, the last few years have perfectly highlighted the impact of higher interest rates. Don’t forget that a key driver of self-storage demand is home renovation and moving house.

When rates are high, activity in the property sector wanes and growth becomes far more of a challenge. And while the current cycle seems to be slowly ramping back up, 15 years is plenty of time for another downturn to materialise, potentially leaving investors disappointed with the final result.

The bottom line

Is Safestore a guaranteed winner? Of course not, no investment ever is. But there’s enough growth potential and financial flexibility to make it a strong contender, in my opinion. And with the shares currently offering a solid 4.7% yield to start, investors may want to consider taking a closer look.

Of course, there are other passive income opportunities to explore today as well.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has positions in Safestore Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Safestore Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

