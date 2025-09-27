Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Greggs’ shares have turned £1,000 into £500. Here’s what hedge funds expect to happen next

Greggs’ shares have turned £1,000 into £500. Here’s what hedge funds expect to happen next

Owners of Greggs shares have had a very rough 12 months. And hedge fund data suggests things could be about to get worse.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Greggs (LSE: GRG) shares have been a diabolical investment. Over the last year, they’ve turned a £1,000 investment into around £500 (ignoring dividends).

Wondering what lies ahead for the shares? Well, if hedge funds are right, there could be further weakness on the cards.

Greggs is being targeted by hedge funds

One thing I always keep an eye on is the list of the most shorted stocks on the London Stock Exchange. These are stocks that hedge funds (sophisticated investors who trade in both directions) are betting heavily against.

Earlier this week, I was taking a look at the list and noticed that Greggs was quite high up on it (the sixth most shorted UK stock). At present, there are seven different hedge funds that have declared they’re shorting the stock (meaning that they expect it to fall).

What’s going on?

So what’s happening here? How could hedge funds possibly see more weakness ahead after a 50% share price fall? Well, trading updates from the company have been poor. For example, in July, the company told investors that first-half profit was down 14% year on year (it blamed the UK’s heatwave here).

A few months before that (in March), the company told investors that the Christmas period and the first nine weeks of the year had been weak. Here, it blamed consumer confidence and cold weather.

So I imagine the hedge funds expect Greggs’ next trading update to be poor as well. They probably expect consumer sentiment to have remained weak, putting pressure on the company’s sales.

Note that the trading update for Q3 comes on 1 October. So investors don’t have to wait too long to know how the company’s doing.

It’s worth pointing out that the nasty share price downtrend here could also have attracted short sellers (trends can stay in place for a long time). A lot of hedge funds today focus on the ‘technicals’.

My take on the shares

Personally, I don’t see Greggs shares as a short or a Sell today. Down 50% in a year, I actually think the stock’s starting to look quite attractive.

At present, it trades on a forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 11.5 (assuming the 2026 earnings forecast is accurate and it may not be), which is a low valuation. Meanwhile, there’s a dividend yield of around 4.5% on offer.

That said, I don’t like to buy stocks that have heavy short interest. The reason why is that hedge funds tend to do their research.

Shorting’s risky business as losses are infinite, in theory (because a stock can keep rising forever). So these institutions only tend to bet against stocks they’re confident will fall.

Given the high level of short interest, I’ll be keeping the shares on my watchlist for now. I’m keen to see next Wednesday’s Q3 update though – this is likely to give us some insight into the prospects for the stock.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in London Stock Exchange Group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greggs Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 dividend giant bought back 126,498 of its own shares. But can it save the falling share price?

| Mark Hartley

As British American Tobacco continues its £1.1bn buyback, Mark Hartley questions whether it can give the FTSE 100 giant the…

Read more »

British coins and bank notes scattered on a surface
Investing Articles

How much do you have to invest to target a second income of £23,809 a year?

| Stephen Wright

The power of compounding returns over time might mean investors looking for a second income can get better returns than…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

Shares in this UK growth machine look undervalued to me

| Stephen Wright

When it comes to growth at a reasonable price, Stephen Wright thinks Bunzl might be one of the most attractive…

Read more »

A handsome mature bald bearded black man in a sunglasses and a fashionable blue or teal costume with a tie is standing in front of a wall made of striped wooden timbers and fastening a suit button
Investing Articles

Is IonQ a millionaire-maker growth stock?

| Ben McPoland

Shares of quantum computing firm IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) have absolutely rocketed over the past two years. Should I buy this growth…

Read more »

Shot of an young mixed-race woman using her cellphone while out cycling through the city
Investing Articles

Could Nvidia stock soar after ChatGPT investment?

| Dr. James Fox

Nvidia stock jumped after announcing plans up to $100bn (£73bn) in ChatGPT maker OpenAI, strengthening its role at the heart…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Investing Articles

This ex-penny stock might rocket 56%, according to City experts

| Ben McPoland

Our writer checks out a former penny stock that analysts reckon could head even higher, despite already surging nearly 700%…

Read more »

Man riding the bus alone
Investing Articles

£20,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA? Here’s how I wouldn’t spend it

| Ben McPoland

This writer thinks investors don't need to chase ultra-high-risk bets to target solid returns inside a Stocks and Shares ISA.

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 growth shares to consider in October!

| Royston Wild

Rising gold and copper prices have driven these FTSE growth shares sharply higher in 2025. Here's why they could keep…

Read more »