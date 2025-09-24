Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » The JD Sports share price underreacts to the group’s interim results!

The JD Sports share price underreacts to the group’s interim results!

Our writer looks at how the JD Sports Fashion share price has responded to the release of the retailer’s latest six-month results.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying economics at university, James qualified as a chartered accountant in London. He has since held a number of senior finance positions, both in the UK and overseas.
Published
| More on:
piggy bank, searching with binoculars

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

After the first few minutes of trading today (24 September), the JD Sports Fashion (LSE:JD.) share price was largely unchanged following publication of the group’s results for the 26 weeks to 2 August (H1 26).

This isn’t a surprise to me given that towards the end of July, the leisure retailer told investors that like-for-like sales were 2.5% lower in H1 26 compared to a year earlier. And organic sales were up 2.6%.

Were the results any good?

The actual figures turned out to be a tiny bit better but by not enough to make a significant difference.

However, over the past 12 months, the company has bought two retailers, one in the US (Hibbett) and another in Europe (Courir). This means reported revenue for the period is 18% higher.

Crucially, the group is predicting a 12-month profit before tax and adjusting items in line with analysts’ forecasts. Since its last announcement, the consensus has fallen by £10m to £878m. But the range of estimates is largely unchanged (£853m-£914m). Thanks, in part, to some stockpiling the group now expects “limited impact” from the US tariffs in this financial year.

Source: company website

JD Sports has decided to keep its interim dividend unchanged although fans of share buybacks will welcome the announcement that it intends to purchase another £100m of its own shares.  

One area I’m keeping an eye on is the group’s cash position. At 2 August, it reported net debt (before lease liabilities) of £125m. A year earlier, it disclosed net cash of £41m. However, it expects to return to the black at the end of the financial year.

My verdict

On the face of it, JD Sports appears to be going in the wrong direction. It now owns more stores than ever before but it’s less profitable. But I think this reflects market conditions (the company blames “strained consumer finances”) rather than anything to do with the group.

Some of this downturn has been attributed to mistakes made by Nike. It’s estimated that around half of what JD Sports sells is made by the American sportswear giant. This probably explains why their share prices tend to move in tandem. Nike is due to provide a trading update on the last day of September.

But JD Sports isn’t a one-trick pony. Over the years, it’s demonstrated that it’s able to move with the times and adapt to changing consumer tastes. If its customers continue to turn their backs on Nike, there are plenty of other brands that can be sold.

Don’t get me wrong, the group isn’t going gangbusters at the moment. But I think it’s doing okay in a difficult environment. A bit like the company itself, I’m cautious about its immediate prospects. But history tells us (no guarantees, of course) that economies are cyclical and the current uncertainty, particular in the UK, is unlikely to last forever.

Due to its healthy balance sheet and strong brand, I think JD Sports is well positioned to bounce back should consumer sentiment pick up. And I think the current economic gloom is reflected in a historically low valuation for the group’s shares. The stock’s currently trading on 7.5 times this year’s forecast earnings. For these reasons, I think it’s a stock worthy of consideration.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has positions in JD Sports Fashion. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nike. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

How much do you need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target a £2,000 monthly retirement income

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones shows how much investors potentially need to build inside a Stocks and Shares ISA to earn solid passive…

Read more »

Two female adult friends walking through the city streets at Christmas. They are talking and smiling as they do some Christmas shopping.
Investing For Beginners

This FTSE 100 banking stock looks very cheap compared to the index

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through a popular FTSE 100 banking giant whose current good value he believes is flying under the…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

This is the riskiest growth stock in my portfolio. But it might just have the most potential

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This growth stock isn't for those who prioritise capital preservation. But Edward Sheldon is comfortable with the risk and has…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA or SIPP to aim for a £1,500 monthly passive income?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones examines how to generate a high-and-rising passive income from a portfolio of FTSE 100 shares held inside a…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
Investing Articles

Kingfisher’s share price is soaring! Is now the time to buy?

| Royston Wild

Kingfisher's share price has rocketed to four-month highs after it upgraded profit forecasts. Should I add the FTSE 100 stock…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Dividend Shares

How much does an investor need in an ISA to make £100 a week in income?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why an income strategy within an ISA is an achievable goal when paired with sustainable FTSE dividend…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

These undervalued FTSE 100 shares could rise more than 50% over the next year, according to brokers

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

These two FTSE 100 shares are out of favour. And with City analysts remaining bullish, now could be a good…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Just under £15 now, GSK’s share price looks cheap to me anywhere below £48.13

| Simon Watkins

GSK’s share price has regained some ground recently from the drags of legal and tariff concerns, but I think it's…

Read more »