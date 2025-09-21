Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Down 55%, this almost-penny stock has a 9.7% dividend yield!

Down 55%, this almost-penny stock has a 9.7% dividend yield!

With the dividend yield almost reaching double-digit territory, can this market-leading streaming platform generate lucrative passive income in 2025?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
piggy bank, searching with binoculars

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

With UK large-cap stocks marching higher in 2025, the dividend yield offered by the FTSE 100 has been shrinking. But that’s not the same story with every business, particularly among smaller enterprises. In fact, STV Group‘s (LSE:STVG) taken quite a rough tumble lately, falling by over 55% in the last 12 months.

Despite this volatility, dividends have continued to flow into the pockets of shareholders. And right now, the stock offers an impressive 9.7% yield. If it can be maintained, this near-penny stock could prove to be a lucrative source of passive income for long-term investors.

So should investors be considering this business for their own portfolios?

A UK streaming opportunity

STV Group’s a Scottish multi-media enterprise with its own free-to-use streaming platform alongside a traditional broadcasting service, both supported by advertisements.

The group’s content includes a blend of scripted and unscripted shows, with its streaming platform drawing in over one million monthly active users. That makes it the largest streaming and broadcasting service in Scotland, controlling 19% of the market, versus Netflix‘s 13% and Sky’s 10%. And with management aiming to increase its viewership to over 1.5 million by 2026, the increase in eyeballs is expected to drive digital advertising revenue higher.

But if that’s the case, why has the stock been stuck on a downward trajectory over the last 12 months?

With a weak creative commissioning environment in the UK, lots of projects have been cancelled or delayed. As such, new programmes are taking longer to arrive on STV’s platform, making attracting and retaining audiences far more challenging.

This has ultimately culminated in a slowdown in lower advertising revenues and even a full-year profit warning, that’s understandably spooked investors.

Potential for a comeback?

The company’s scheduled to release its half-year results next week, giving investors a more detailed insight into what’s going on behind the scenes. However, it’s worth pointing out that despite the challenges, there’s some encouraging progress being made.

As previously mentioned, STV Group controls the lion’s share of the Scottish streaming market despite fierce competition. At the same time, management’s been finding areas to improve operational efficiency, positioning the group to benefit from improved profitability once market conditions improve.

That’s good news for dividend investors, given that shareholder payouts are ultimately driven by earnings and cash flow, not top-line expansion. What’s more, with delayed projects expected to resume in 2026, the headwinds the company’s facing may soon come to an end, allowing growth and potentially even the share price to bounce back.

The bottom line

With an almost double-digit dividend yield, it’s hard not to be tempted by STV Group shares today. However, the exact timing of when market conditions will improve remains a bit of a mystery. If the recovery takes too long, dividends may be adversely impacted, sending shares further in the wrong direction.

As such, I’m keeping STV Group on my watchlist for now. But with earnings just around the corner, investors may also want to keep tabs on this business for both its income and recovery potential.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A hiker and their dog walking towards the mountain summit of High Spy from Maiden Moor at sunrise
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months red-hot Barclays and NatWest shares could turn £10k into…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones hails the recent success of Barclays and NatWest shares and does his best to work out how the…

Read more »

Business man pointing at 'Sell' sign
Investing Articles

Is now the time for investors to bank a profit on their Rolls-Royce shares?

| Harvey Jones

Rolls-Royce shares are continuing to smash the FTSE 100 but Harvey Jones asks whether investors should now bail out while…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

3 ETFs from the London Stock Exchange to consider for an ISA

| Ben McPoland

This trio of ETFs from the London Stock Exchange offers dividends, balanced growth, and one of the world's emerging megatrends.

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

Here’s how much passive income this 8.4% FTSE dividend stock could pay after 10 years

| Alan Oscroft

What do we want from a passive income investment? How about dividends from a sector with a good track record…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Barclays vs Lloyds: which are the best shares to consider buying right now?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Lloyds’ shares are doing well right now. But are they a better investment than Barclays? Edward Sheldon takes a look…

Read more »

Side of boat fuelled by gas to liquids, advertising Shell GTL Fuel
Investing Articles

Here’s how many Shell shares it takes to earn a £1,000 second income

| Stephen Wright

Shares in FTSE 100 oil major Shell are up 166% in the last five years. Does a growing dividend mean…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months the high-flying IAG share price could turn £10,000 into…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has done well out of the IAG share price, and would like to see it climb even higher.…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

Down 60%, could this be one of the best bargain stocks to buy in 2025?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Zaven Boyrazian’s hunting for the best stocks to buy. And he's wondering whether one of the worst-performing UK shares this…

Read more »