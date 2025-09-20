Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 dirt-cheap growth shares to consider for Q4!

2 dirt-cheap growth shares to consider for Q4!

Earnings at these FTSE 250 and Alternative Investment Market (AIM) growth shares are tipped to take off, as our writer now explains.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Looking for top growth shares to buy at low cost? Here are two top contenders to consider.

Heading higher

Defence shares like QinetiQ (LSE:QQ.) are surging as European arms budgets sharply increase. This particular FTSE 250 contractor — which has soared despite a profit warning in May — has risen 21% in value so far in 2025.

Yet QinetiQ shares still look dirt cheap, in my view. City analysts expect earnings to rise 18% in the current financial year (to March 2026), resulting in a forward price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio of 0.9.

Any sub-one ratio indicates that a stock is undervalued.

Recent problems Stateside meant QinetiQ’s earnings fell 11% in financial 2025. But the business is tipped to deliver sustained growth from this point on. Bottom-line rises of 13% and 10% are also being tipped for 2027 and 2028, respectively.

Uncertainty over US defence budgets going forwards remain a threat. But the company hopes restructuring there — including the recently announced sale of its US Federal IT Services unit — will draw a line under recent problems and reduce exposure to more volatile short-cycle projects.

On balance, I believe QinetiQ’s outlook is robust as broader defence spending among NATO and associated partners increase. The company’s order book swelled to £2bn as of March, up 12% year on year, as its diversified global footprint helps offset troubles in the US.

QinetiQ's wide geographical footprint makes it one of the FTSE 250's hottest growth shares
QinetiQ’s sales breakdown in financial 2025. Source: QinetiQ

I think QinetiQ’s a top way to consider gaining exposure to the otherwise expensive defence sector. It’s also worth noting the company’s forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is 16.4 times, below those of FTSE 100 industry players BAE Systems (26.6 times), Rolls-Royce (41.5 times), and Babcock International (21.3 times).

Doubled in value

Gold stocks are another asset class I think growth investors need to look at. I myself own an exchange-traded fund (ETF) of multiple metal producers as gold prices soar (they’re up 40% over the last 12 months alone).

Bullion reached new record peaks around $3,700 per ounce just this week. Further gains are tipped as inflationary and growth fears climb, and the US dollar faces sustained pressure.

One cut-price gold stock I believe merits close attention today is Pan African Resources (LSE:PAF).

City analysts think earnings will rise 62% in value this financial year (to June 2026) as gold prices rise and the miner’s production increases.

The company’s exciting growth projects include the Mogale Tailings Retreatment (MTR) and Evander projects in South Africa, and Tennant Mines in Australia. Remember that production issues are a constant threat that could impact earnings.

Today, Pan African shares trade on a forward P/E ratio of 7.1 times. They also carry a rock-bottom PEG multiple of 0.1. I don’t think these figures reflect the gold miner’s supreme growth prospects, and expect the company to continue rising in value. Its shares have risen 125% so far in 2025.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended QinetiQ Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Investing Articles

£20,000 in savings? Here’s one way to try and turn it into a £10,958 annual passive income

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane runs through some of the basics when it comes to trying to generate serious passive income through owning…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

The Lloyds share price continues to outperform rivals despite an ongoing finance probe

| Mark Hartley

Lloyds’ share price is up 52% this year, outpacing UK rivals despite a finance probe. But with the yield dipping,…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

After the latest stumble, is the BT share price rally going into reverse?

| Alan Oscroft

The BT share price has more than doubled since May 2024. Has its upwards run just paused for breath, or…

Read more »

ISA coins
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to target a £30,000 passive income at retirement?

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie crunches the number and constructs a tiered-increase in ISA contributions, starting with a yearly contribution of £5,000.

Read more »

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

A stock market crash could help investors retire early. Here’s how

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Instead of dreading the next stock market crash, Zaven Boyrazian demonstrates the wealth-building opportunities it might create and how to…

Read more »

Red lorry on M1 motorway in motion near London
Investing Articles

This unsung FTSE 100 hero has returned 500% in a decade. Can its stellar run continue?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones picks out a FTSE 100 share that many investors are likely to have overlooked, and lost out on…

Read more »

Bronze bull and bear figurines
Investing Articles

After crashing 50%+, is this a bargain-basement growth stock?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

This growth stock surged more than 300% between 2020 and 2024, only to come crashing back down in 2025, but…

Read more »

Passive and Active: text from letters of the wooden alphabet on a green chalk board
Investing Articles

Is it time to consider this 15.2%-yielding passive income opportunity?

| James Beard

It’s unusual for smaller companies to offer opportunities to earn generous levels of passive income. But there’s one AIM share…

Read more »