Just released: our 3 top small-cap stocks to consider buying in September [PREMIUM PICKS]

Small-cap shares tend to be more volatile than larger companies, so we suggest investors should look to build up a portfolio of at least 15 small-cap stocks.

Mark Rogers
As the Head of The Motley Fool’s UK Investing Team, Mark approaches the stock market with the same old-fashioned business instincts and values that he honed growing up around the family business. An investor for 20 years, Mark specialises in unearthing top-quality under-the-radar investments in the small-cap market. He currently serves as Director of Investing for Motley Fool UK services and Managing Director of Motley Fool UK.
Small cap sticky note

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

Premium content from Motley Fool Hidden Winners UK

Our monthly Best Buys Now are designed to highlight our team’s three favourite, most timely Buys from our growing list of small-cap recommendations, to help Fools build out their stock portfolios.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #1:

FRP Advisory (LSE:FRP)

Why we like it: FRP Advisory (LSE: FRP) is a corporate restructuring expert that benefits when economic times are tough, and more businesses need restructuring or enter administration. This is the core of FRP’s business and the area where the majority of its 108 partners practice. FRP started life as an independent company when its former parent Vantis succumbed to high debts it had built up trying to consolidate the UK accountancy market. The 28 partners who bought out the firm have since done well for themselves, expanding revenue from just shy of £28m in 2010 to over £152m last year.

“We think counter-cyclical exposure is valuable In portfolios as a diversifier, especially when paired with the company’s other growth areas from forensic accounting to debt issuance and equity investments. With a proven track record of growth throughout the economic cycle, steady profits and cash flow, and short-term income prospects, now could be an ideal time to look at FRP Advisory.”

Why we like it now: FRP Advisory presents a compelling investment opportunity following its robust full-year results ending 30 April 2025. The company achieved 19% revenue growth to £152.2m, driven by 11% organic growth and 8% from strategic acquisitions, with adjusted EBITDA rising 11% to £41.3m. Its diversified service lines, particularly its leading 13% share in UK administration appointments and a strengthened corporate finance arm, underscore its market resilience. Despite economic and geopolitical uncertainties, FRP’s 21% headcount increase to 795 and net cash position of £33.3m reflect financial stability and growth capacity. The proposed 5.4p dividend (up from 5p) and an 8% rise in adjusted earnings per share to 10.7p further enhance its appeal. 

“Best Buys Now” Pick #2:

Redacted

Want All 3 “Best Buys Now” Picks? Enter Your Email Address!


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

The Motley Fool UK has recommended FRP Advisory Group. 

