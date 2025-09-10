Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Meet the £2.61 dividend stock that has more potential than Lloyds and Rolls-Royce shares, according to City analysts

Meet the £2.61 dividend stock that has more potential than Lloyds and Rolls-Royce shares, according to City analysts

According to City analysts, this under-the-radar UK dividend stock has the potential to rise almost 50% over the next 12 months.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

UK investors continue to be drawn to Lloyds‘ and Rolls-Royce‘s shares. And I can understand why – right now these two names are delivering. Looking ahead however, City analysts see far more potential in other, less popular shares. Here’s an under-the-radar dividend stock that they see huge potential in over the next 12 months.

‘Mission-critical’ services

The stock in focus is Restore (LSE: RST). It’s a London-based company that provides ‘mission-critical’ services to businesses such as document shredding, document scanning, data storage and erasure, and relocation services.

Listed on the UK’s Alternative Investment Market (AIM), it currently trades for £2.61. At that share price, the market-cap’s £353m.

Growth, value, and dividends

It has been a while since I’ve covered this stock. And looking at it today, the set-up is quite interesting, in my view.

For a start, the company’s growing at a healthy clip, helped by acquisitions. This year, revenue’s expected to come in at £345m – 25% higher than the figure for 2024.

One acquisition it made recently was that of Synertec. This business – which predominantly serves the NHS – specialises in outbound communications and Restore’s management believes that it offers “significant” growth potential.

Next, we have rising earnings. This year, Restore’s earnings per share (EPS) are expected to come in at 22.3p, up from 19p last year.

That forecast puts the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio at 11.7. Using next year’s EPS forecast, the P/E ratio falls to just 10.4, so there could be some value on offer here.

It’s worth pointing out that management’s aiming to boost profit margins. In the medium term, it’s targeting 20% adjusted operating margins versus 17.7% in the first half of 2025.

We also have rising dividends. Currently, analysts expect a payout of 6.62p for 2025 versus 5.80p for 2024. That puts the prospective yield at 2.5%. Dividend coverage (the ratio earnings per share to dividends per share) is very high, so there’s scope for substantial increases to the payout.

Finally, analysts seem to be bullish on the stock. At present, the average price target is 383p – about 47% above the current share price.

I’ll point out that the average price target for Lloyds is only about 12% above the current price while the average target for Rolls-Royce is actually below the current price. So analysts see far more potential here.

A value play

Now the stock’s not perfect, of course. One issue is that there’s some uncertainty in relation to the long-term outlook for the document storage and shredding segments due to the fact that businesses are using less paper these days.

Another issue is that, as a result of acquisitions, debt has piled up. At the end of June, the company had net debt of £120m on its books.

Weighting everything up however, I see quite a bit of appeal in this one. In my view, it’s worth considering as a value play.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has no positions in any shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

Forecast annual earnings growth of 28%, 52% undervalued and with a projected 6.3% dividend yield, are BP shares set to soar?

| Simon Watkins

BP shares are set to see very strong profit growth in the coming years, which should ultimately power their price…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

My favourite UK growth share crashed 20% this morning – should I sell or buy more?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones had high hopes when he bought this growth share but they have been dashed and dashed again. What…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Down 8.3% in a day! What on earth’s going on with the Burberry share price?

| James Beard

Our writer tries to find out why the Burberry share price tanked yesterday. But he doesn't see any need to…

Read more »

Man At Desk Trading Screen
Investing Articles

2 high-yield FTSE 100 dividend shares to consider

| Royston Wild

Looking for the best FTSE 100 income shares to buy? Here are a 6% yielder and a 7.9%-yielding share I…

Read more »

Investing Articles

13,500 shares of this rebounding FTSE 250 stock could unlock £2,000 a year in passive income

| Mark Hartley

Bouncing back with an 8% yield, this FTSE 250 stock could deliver over £2,000 in annual passive income. Our writer…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

After the Rolls-Royce share price hit an all-time high, is it finally too late to buy?

| Alan Oscroft

The Rolls-Royce share price dipped a bit during the recent tech stock sell-off, but it's since risen right back up…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I don’t think a stock market crash is coming in October. But there might be a correction

| James Beard

It’s that time of year when our writer becomes anxious about the possibility of a stock market crash.  But history…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

Is there any value left in the BAE Systems share price?

| James Beard

Since September 2020, the BAE Systems share price has risen nearly 250%. Our writer considers whether this impressive run is…

Read more »