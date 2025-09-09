Member Login
Why am I increasing my investment in 8.7%-yielding Phoenix after its share price fell 6.5% on H1 results?

Why am I increasing my investment in 8.7%-yielding Phoenix after its share price fell 6.5% on H1 results?

Phoenix’s share price fell significantly after the release of its H1 results. Despite one accounting-related adjustment, I thought they were excellent numbers.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard

Image source: Getty Images

Phoenix Group Holdings’ (LSE: PHNX) share price fell 6.5% Monday (8 September) after its H1 2025 results release.

I was extremely surprised as these saw IFRS adjusted operating profit jump 25% year on year to £451m. This reflected a 20% jump in its Pensions and Savings business, and a 36% leap in its Retirement Solutions segment.

The share price drop appears to have been prompted by the IFRS loss after tax of £156m. This arose because of the IFRS’s accounting of economic variances. These are assumptions on the UK’s expected economic performance (including interest rates, inflation, and growth), and the possible result on asset values.

That said, total operating cash generation increased 9% to £705m, which can be a major growth driver. And the firm’s shareholder capital coverage ratio rose 3% to 175%. This compares to the regulatory industry minimum of 100%.

Phoenix says it remains on track to achieve a 2024-2026 total cash generation target of £5.1bn, with £2.6bn of this already achieved. It is also on target for a 140-180% shareholder capital coverage ratio range, with presently stands at 175%. And it remains on course to make around a £1.1bn IFRS adjusted operating profit in 2026, with H1 recording £451m.

A risk here is any further surge in the cost of living that may cause investors to withdraw funds.

However, consensus analysts’ estimates are that Phoenix’s earnings will increase by a stunning 96.3% a year to end-2027. And it is growth here that ultimately drives any firm’s share price and dividends higher.

Increasing dividend yield from a high base

Phoenix has increased its annual dividend by 13.7% from 2020’s 47.5p to 2024’s 54p. This generates a current yield of 8.7% — one of the highest in any major FTSE index.

In its H1 results, Phoenix raised the interim dividend 2.6% from last year’s 26.65p to 27.35p. If the same increase were applied to last year’s entire dividend, then this year’s annual payout would be 55.404p. On the current share price of £6.23, this would give a dividend yield of 8.7%.

Analysts forecast the dividend will rise to 57.1p in 2026, and to 58.9p in 2027. These would give respective yields of 9.2% and 9.5%.

How much yearly dividend income can be made?

Investors considering a £10,000 holding in 8.7%-yielding Phoenix would make £870 in first-year dividends. This would rise to £8,700 after 10 years and to £26,100 after 30 years.

However, the dividend returns could be much higher if dividend compounding were used. This is a standard investment practice which simply entails reinvesting the dividends back into the stock that paid them. It is a similar idea to leaving interest to accrue in a savings account.

By doing this – with the same average yield and investment – there would be £13,794 in dividends after 10 years, not £8,700. And after 30 years on the same basis, this would have risen to £124,716 instead of £26,100.  

Adding in the initial £10,000 and the Phoenix holding would be worth £134,716 by then. And at that point, it would be paying an annual dividend income of £11,720!

Given its very high dividend income profile and stellar earnings growth forecasts, I will buy more Phoenix stock very soon.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in Phoenix Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

