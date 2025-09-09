Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £20k in savings? Here’s how you could try to turn that into a £13,582 annual passive income

£20k in savings? Here’s how you could try to turn that into a £13,582 annual passive income

Looking to turn a large sum of cash into a significant passive income in retirement? Royston Wild discusses one strategy to consider.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Savings accounts remain by far the most popular place for Brits to store their extra cash. But with interest rates falling, prioritising these low-yielding products over share investing could cost individuals a chance of achieving a meaningful passive income.

Their simplicity makes them hugely appealing, while the security of guaranteed returns provides another big plus. They also play an important role in building a diversified portfolio and providing access to emergency cash.

Yet, over the long-term, they can also deliver painfully lower returns compared with share investing. Here’s one way someone with £20,000 in savings could use their money to eventually secure a large second income for retirement.

Steady as she goes

There’s no right and wrong answer as to whether lump sum investing is better than making regular investments. But drip-feeding money into UK and global shares can have notable advantages, including:

  • Reducing timing risk, by ensuring large amounts aren’t invested at the market’s peak.
  • Smoothing out stock market volatility, and providing opportunities to capitalise on share price falls.
  • Lessening psychological discomfort, by reducing anxiety over short-term market swings.

On the other hand, investing a lump sum can create greater wealth over time. ‘Time in the market beats timing the market,’ as they say. The longer one’s cash is being made to work, the greater the potential returns.

But thanks to the high performance of the stock market, and the power of compounding that long-term investing harnesses, it’s still possible to build a large passive income even with a staggered, lower-risk approach.

Let’s say an investor has a £20,000 lump sum they want to put to work over three years. That works out as roughly £556 a month.

With an 8% yearly return spread over three decades, they would have £194,032 sitting in their retirement pot.

That’s lower than the £218,715 they’d have made if they invested the whole lot straight away. But it would still be enough to generate an annual second income of £13,582 if invested in 7%-yielding dividend shares.

A FTSE 100 hero

There are no guarantees of making this sort of return. But given the FTSE 100‘s 8% return over the last decade, buying UK blue-chip shares could be a good strategy to try and build that sort of retirement pot.

Legal & General (LSE:LGEN) is one top Footsie share for investors to consider. It has a strong record of paying large and growing dividends, and right now its forward yield is 9.3%, smashing the index average of 3.3%.

What’s more, Legal & General has substantial opportunities to grow earnings, and thus the possibility of delivering robust share price gains. It’s a leading player in multiple financial services markets including life insurance, asset management, and pensions. It therefore has many ways to capitalise on powerful demographic trends.

On one hand, cyclical operations could lead to underperformance during economic downturns. I think the company could prove an exceptional wealth builder over the long term, helped by expansion into growth markets like the US.

A portfolio holding FTSE 100 shares like this may be a great way for investors targeting a retirement income — and better than simply holding cash in a savings account.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Modern apartments on both side of river Irwell passing through Manchester city centre, UK.
Investing Articles

£1,000 buys 823 shares in this unusual UK REIT with an 8% dividend yield

| Stephen Wright

Regional REIT shares come with an 8% dividend yield and limited competition, providing unusual scope for growth. Income investors should…

Read more »

Friends and sisters exploring the outdoors together in Cornwall. They are standing with their arms around each other at the coast.
Investing Articles

How you could target a £15,000 second income by investing just £300 a month

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones shows that small, regular monthly investments in FTSE 100 shares can build a bumper second income, and a…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

Down 27%, this world-class growth stock now looks very attractive

| Ben McPoland

This near-monopoly growth stock is both central to the artificial intelligence revolution and trading at a very reasonable valuation.

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

£1k invested in Nvidia stock a month ago would currently be worth…

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews the performance of Nvidia stock from a busy month and stresses the importance of looking beyond short-term…

Read more »

US Tariffs street sign
US Stock

Here’s how Apple stock could react to the key product event this week

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith looks past the hype of new releases and talks through how the product launch event could impact Apple…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

Hedge funds have been gobbling up this FTSE 100 stock that’s down 51%

| Ben McPoland

Our writer is wondering whether he should follow hedge funds and buy the worst-performing stock in the FSTE 100 index…

Read more »

Two female adult friends walking through the city streets at Christmas. They are talking and smiling as they do some Christmas shopping.
Investing For Beginners

A FTSE 100 portfolio of this size could make a £3k monthly second income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out how an investor can boost long-term income prospects by effectively using a FTSE 100 portfolio set-up.

Read more »

Businessman hand flipping wooden block cube from 2024 to 2025 on coins
Investing Articles

How much do you need in a SIPP to aim for a £30,000 annual passive income at retirement?

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie whips out his calculator and crunches the number to demonstrate how pensions tax relief can help supercharge a…

Read more »