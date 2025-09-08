Are 8.5%-yielding Phoenix shares an unmissable bargain after today’s surprise 5% drop?

While Phoenix’s shares have taken quite a knock from today’s results, Harvey Jones thinks this could still be an opportunity, given the size of the dividend.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Phoenix‘s (LSE: PHNX) shares boast one of the highest dividend yields on the FTSE 100. The yield’s nudged up to 8.5% today (8 September) after investors gave a cold reception to half-year results. Shares in Phoenix Group Holdings, to use its full name, are down 5% this morning, but I reckon the reaction may be a little harsh as there are plenty of positive numbers in there.

I hold this stock and even after today’s drop, I’m still sitting on an 18% share price gain over the last year. Add in the dividends, and my total return is around 26%. With the yield now even juicier, I think this could be my chance to buy more.

Top UK income star

The board said Phoenix was “firmly on track” to hit its medium-term goals after first-half IFRS adjusted operating profits jumped 25% to £451m. Phoenix swung to a pre-tax profit of £8m, a big movement from last year’s £669m loss.



Operating cash generation rose 9% to £705m. Its Solvency II surplus nudged up to £3.6bn and the capital coverage ratio climbed from 172% to 175%, close to the top of its target range.

CEO Andy Briggs also confirmed that the group would change its name to Standard Life in March 2026, saying it would simplify operations and cut duplication, while bringing its “most trusted brand” to the fore. That makes sense to me. The Standard Life name is still recognised by many savers. Phoenix isn’t.

So why the downbeat reaction? Phoenix needs to keep generating plenty of cash to fund its mighty dividend, and total first-half cash generation fell 17.5%, from £950m to £784m. This was 3% more than forecast.

FTSE 100 high-yielder

Total income was also down 30% to £8.6bn, although that number is volatile and driven by market conditions. Despite these issues, Phoenix still lifted its interim dividend by 2.6% to 27.35p per share. In another plus, adjusted operating profit was 3% ahead of expectations.

It’s worth remembering that Phoenix manages around £280bn of assets, to back up its insurance liabilities. If markets wobble this autumn, as they often do, Phoenix could take another knock. So anybody considering taking advantage of today’s drop must accept there may be more damage in the autumn. But that applies to almost every stock purchase today.

Long-term case

The business is steadily diversifying away from closed life insurance books into growing pensions and savings operations. It needs to keep driving new sources of revenue, to fund that payout. Even though cash generation dipped, I think the payout looks secure for now.

These are shaky times for the wider stock market, and Phoenix may be volatile. The danger is that if the board does hold or trim the dividend at some point, that could deal a big below to the share price.

Phoenix will need to keep cutting costs and finding fresh areas of expansion to maintain the flow of cash. But given the sky-high dividend yield, I think income seekers might still consider buying. The shares go ex-dividend on 2 October and I plan to up my stake before that date and grab that interim dividend.