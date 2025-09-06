Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Prediction: in 12 months Barclays, Lloyds and NatWest shares could turn £10,000 into…

Prediction: in 12 months Barclays, Lloyds and NatWest shares could turn £10,000 into…

The FTSE 100 banks have been on a tear and Harvey Jones looks at what may be in store for Barclays, Lloyds and NatWest shares over the next year.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times and Sunday Times, the Daily Telegraph, and The Independent and Independent on Sunday. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

NatWest (LSE: NWG) shares have had a blistering run. They’re up 50% over the last year and 335% over five years, with dividends on top.

The other FTSE 100 banks have done well too. Barclays (LSE: BARC) is up 60% and 235% over the same periods, while Lloyds Banking Group (LSE: LLOY) has climbed 38% and 195%. Finally, they’re putting the havoc of the financial crisis behind them.

Yet nothing climbs forever and lately they’ve hit a bump. It started with talk of a possible windfall tax on banks in the next Budget. That could hang over their share prices until 26 November, but in truth there’s always something worrying investors in the banking sector.

Core FTSE 100 sector

Scandals and regulatory missteps are rarely far away. Lloyds shareholders know this all too well after the motor finance fiasco, which at one stage threatened tens of billions of pounds in compensation claims. That risk has eased, but it shows how banks can still spring nasty surprises.

Even after their strong run, the big banks still look decent value. NatWest trades on a modest price-to-earnings ratio of 9.9. Barclays (10.3) and Lloyds (12.8) are a little pricier, but all three remain well below the FTSE 100 average of around 15.

They also look cheap when judged by book value. Barclays trades at just 0.7, Lloyds at 1 and NatWest at 1.05. On the income front, Barclays is forecast to yield 2.5%, covered a healthy 4.7 times. Lloyds is expected to yield 4.5%, covered 2.1 times. NatWest tops the lot, with a bumper 5.95% yield covered twice. Dividends are never guaranteed, but these look solid.

Operating margins are expected to rise too. Barclays is forecast to climb from 30.3% to 37.9%, Lloyds from 17.4% to 41.4%, and NatWest to an impressive 47.5%.

Balancing investment risks

The outlook seems impressive but there are challenges. Business failures remain relatively high, which could feed through to loan impairments. Sticky interest rates are acting as a brake on the housing market and hurting borrowers and businesses. Yet those same higher rates are supporting margins, so if they fall banks will feel the squeeze.

September and October can be choppy months for markets, and a wider correction can’t be ruled out. That’s the nature of investing. Any stock or sector can take a tumble, at any time.

What forecasts suggest

So what do analysts expect over the next 12 months? They seem reasonably upbeat. The consensus is that Barclays shares could climb 12.4% to around 405p. Add in the forecast yield and the total return would be 14.9%, turning £10,000 into £11,490. Barclays also has an active share buyback programme, which adds another layer of support (personally I prefer dividends).

Lloyds is forecast to rise 14.75% to 91.06p, giving a total return of 19.25%. That would lift £10,000 to £11,925.

The most optimistic forecasts are for NatWest, with a potential 17.71% gain on the share price to 5.95p. With the dividend, that takes the total return to 23.66%, which would turn £10,000 into £12,366.

These numbers are only projections, but it’s encouraging that the market thinks the sector has more to give. The banking sector is back, and I think investors can still consider buying, with a long-term view.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

Exploring Synthomer — the unprofitable penny stock with £2bn in revenue

| Mark Hartley

Synthomer has collapsed into penny stock territory despite £2bn in annual revenue. Mark Hartley explores whether a recovery is possible.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Few UK shares have soared 817% in 5 years. This one has….

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane reckons that despite this UK share's incredible performance in recent years, there could be more to come.

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Is it time to consider this FTSE 250 12.4%-yielding dividend share?

| James Beard

With its double-digit yield catching his eye, our writer looks at one particular dividend share in the UK’s second-tier of…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

As the FTSE 100 storms ahead, I’m paying attention to Warren Buffett

| Christopher Ruane

Warren Buffett has made billions of pounds in the stock market through good times and bad. Our writer has been…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

Mining or oil? Tech or tobacco? 3 things to consider when choosing shares for a SIPP

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane runs through a trio of factors he thinks bear consideration when an investor decides how to invest their…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

2 undervalued FTSE shares to consider in September

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley highlights two undervalued FTSE shares with strong earnings potential and solid financials that investors may want to look…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

Could the FTSE 100 hit another all-time high this September?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane thinks the FTSE 100 index could possibly continue its impressive run. Rather than buying the index, he's hunting…

Read more »

Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.
Investing Articles

£3,000 in savings? Here’s how that could be used to start investing this week

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how someone could start investing in the stock market with a few thousand pounds to spare.

Read more »