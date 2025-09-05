Member Login
See how much income 1,696 Legal & General shares pay when the dividend lands on 26 September

See how much income 1,696 Legal & General shares pay when the dividend lands on 26 September

Harvey Jones crunches the numbers to show how much dividend income investors with a modest holding of Legal & General shares will get later this month.

Harvey Jones
Middle aged businesswoman using laptop while working from home

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The bad news for those holding Legal & General (LSE: LGEN) shares is that performance has been poor. They’re up less than 5% over the last year and only about 15% over five years. The one positive is that they have paid a heap of income along the way.

High income attraction

The trailing dividend yield currently stands at 9.1%, one of the highest on the blue-chip index. That’s far more than even the best-paying savings accounts, and dividends carry another advantage. Companies aim to lift payouts each year to protect investors from inflation and ideally provide some real growth too.

Over the last 15 years, Legal & General’s dividend per share has grown at an average rate of 11.75% a year. Growth has slowed lately, though, and management now expects to lift payouts by just 2% from here. Even so, the yield is forecast to hit 9.26% in 2025 and 9.43% in 2026.

Dividends are never guaranteed, of course. They must be covered by earnings, and here there are some worries. Forecast cover is just one, when investors would prefer to see at least 1.5 or ideally 2. Earnings per share have been sliding for three consecutive years, falling 62%, 43%, and 61%. No wonder the price-to-earnings ratio has soared to above 80. A P/E of around 15 is typically seen as fair value. When I first bought the stock in 2023, it traded at six or seven times earnings. It felt like a bargain then, less so today.

FTSE 100 income play

The insurer remains profitable. First-half results published on 6 August 2025 showed pre-tax profits up 28% to £406m, helped by strong demand for institutional retirement products.

Legal & General’s solvency ratio is steady at 217%, while net debt has dropped from £4.71bn to £3.39bn. Yet broker RBC Markets has flagged a few issues. It notes that profitability in the pension ‘bulk annuity’ market is still under pressure, and warns the outlook for fee income from asset management and retail operations looks weaker. The group trails peers both on price-to-book and return on equity ratios.

Shareholder payouts

Let’s say someone owns 1,696 shares, worth just under £4,000 at today’s price of 235.5p. The shares went ex-dividend on 21 August, and the 6.12p interim dividend will be paid on 26 September. That means a payout of around £103. Reinvesting that could buy another 44 shares, lifting the total holding to about 1,740.

The bigger cheque should come next June. If the final dividend rises 2% from last year’s 15.36p, 1,740 shares deliver about £267. Added to the interim, that’s £370 of income from a £4,000 investment. Which is pretty handy. Any share price growth is on top.

It’s hard to know when Legal & General will get back on track, although I expect high-yielding dividend stocks to look even more attractive when interest rates finally start to fall. I think investors could consider buying with a patient outlook. With luck, they’ll get plenty of income while they wait for the shares to kick on. Yet, it’s still trailing FTSE 100 rivals like Aviva, M&G, and Phoenix Group Holdings, and investors might want to explore them first.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Legal & General Group Plc, M&g Plc, and Phoenix Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended M&g Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

