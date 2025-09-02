Member Login
These UK industrial stocks could beat Rolls-Royce shares over the next 12 months

Rolls-Royce shares are the new Crown Jewels of the FTSE 100. The stock is a huge UK success story and the company is worth nearly £100bn.

Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

From being close to extinction three years ago, Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR) shares have come a long way. The company’s market cap now exceeds £90bn, and the share price momentum has been truly exceptional.

This is thanks to an improving climate for the aerospace sector, long-term commitments in defence spending, and an operational turnaround with a renewed focus on creating a leaner company that could command a higher valuation.

However, with the stock up around 14 times since then, it’s probably trading closer to its fair value than it has at any point over the past three years. And that’s pushing me to ask: are there other industrial stocks in the UK that could outperform Rolls-Royce shares?

Here are some ideas.

Bodycote

Bodycote (LSE:BOY) may not grab headlines like Rolls-Royce, but it could be worth considering. The heat-treatment specialist’s H1 2025 results were largely positive despite a 7.5% revenue dip, as CEO Jim Fairbairn’s Optimise, Perform & Grow strategy gathers pace.

Investors were glad to see that cost savings are running ahead of plan, with site rationalisations and a French £20m asset sale bolstering efficiency. Crucially, aerospace and defence demand is offsetting weakness in autos and general industry, positioning Bodycote well for recovery.

Trading at just 13.5 times adjusted forward earnings, falling to 12 next year, the valuation looks undemanding. A near-4% dividend yield, coupled with buybacks and a solid balance sheet, strengthens the investment case.

Risks include prolonged industrial softness and reliance on cyclical aerospace demand. But Bodycote could be a more balanced industrial pick for long-term investors than Rolls-Royce.

Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries (LSE:MRO) has been quietly impressing the market in recent months. H1 2025 results showed adjusted operating profit of £310m, up 29% year on year and well ahead of forecasts, with margins rising to 18%. Cash flow also strengthened, despite supply chain bottlenecks and tariff pressures. Engines revenue grew 11%, while Structures rose 3%.

Management is targeting over 20% annual earnings growth through to 2029. With a current price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 15.2 and a price-to-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.75, this stock looks great on paper. Rolls-Royce, by comparison, trades closer to 40 times forward earnings, with a PEG ratio over two.

The stock is now trading around 10% below the average share price target, but I believe it could go much higher. It has all the hallmarks of a top-quality company, the market just needs further evidence of its operational strength.

Risks remain, particularly around aerospace supply chains, tariffs, and currency moves. Net debt is also sizeable, at around £1.4bn. However, with sole-source positions on 70% of its sales and operating leverage improving, Melrose could be a stronger long-term industrial pick than Rolls-Royce. It’s certainly worth looking at more closely.

My take

I like industrial stocks, especially ones with strong economic moats. Personally, I believe all three of these companies are worth considering, but I do believe Bodycote and Melrose could outperform as the market looks for industrial alternatives.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Melrose Industries Plc and Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Bodycote Plc, Melrose Industries Plc, and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

