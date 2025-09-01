Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » What next for the Lloyds share price?

What next for the Lloyds share price?

The Lloyd share price faces a new challenge, amid reports that the FTSE 100 banks could be subject to a Budget tax raid. Should we be worried?

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times and Sunday Times, the Daily Telegraph, and The Independent and Independent on Sunday. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Rear view image depicting two men hiking together with the stunning backdrop of Seven Sisters cliffs in the south of England.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

The Lloyds (LSE: LLOY) share price has had a decent run, although not as decent as FTSE 100 rivals Barclays or NatWest. That momentum paused on Friday when the stock dropped 3.38%. UK banking shares were hit across the board, with investors rattled by talk of a windfall tax in the autumn Budget.

A paper from the Institute for Public Policy Research called for a levy to reclaim “windfalls” linked to quantitative easing, and the prospect wiped £6.4bn off the sector in a single day.

NatWest was the heaviest faller, sliding 4.85%, while Lloyds slipped more than 3% and Barclays was down 2.24%.

FTSE 100 tax targets

Yet investors should put that in perspective. Even after the drop, Lloyds shares are still up 36% over the past year and 180% over five. Dividends on top have made them even more rewarding. Especially if reinvested.

Yet we can’t totally dismiss the threat. Banks provide a tempting revenue source for any government under pressure. Raiding them may even prove popular with voters, who still haven’t forgiven them for the financial crisis.

The raid, if it happens, is expected to cost the banks £3bn to £4bn a year in total. These sums aren’t existential. Lloyds posted a full-year underlying profit of £6.3bn in 2024, and returned £3.6bn to investors through dividends and share buybacks. Even so, Budget speculation is likely to overshadow the shares for the next few months. There’s also a chance they won’t happen at all, as the government battles to get the economy growing.

Half-year results solid

Best not to overthink these things. When investing in stocks and shares, there’s always something to worry about. Before the Budget, investors were fretting over the impact of the Supreme Court ruling on car loan mis-selling on Lloyds. Many feared the bill would run to billions, but more modest sums are now on the table. Lloyds’ existing provisions might even cover the bill.

Today, the shares trade just below 80p. Goldman Sachs recently confirmed its 12-month price target 99p, which would suggest a 25% increase from here, with dividends on top. The forecast yield is 4.5%, covered 2.1 times by earnings, so that could lift the total return towards 30%. As someone who holds Lloyds shares, I’d be thrilled with that. Only time will tell.

Banking stock valuation

Lloyds doesn’t look too expensive, with a price-to-earnings ratio is around 13. However, the price-to-book multiple has climbed from 0.6 a couple of years ago to 1.1 today. So it’s not dirt cheap either.

If inflation eases over the next year and we get more interest rate cuts, the housing market should benefit, which helps Lloyds as the country’s largest mortgage lender via subsidiary Halifax. The downside is that lower rates would squeeze net interest margins. Swings and roundabouts, as ever.

For me, the long-term case is still attractive. There will always be threats – political, economic, regulatory, you name them. These can also be opportunities, to consider buying on a dip. If we get a bumpy autumn, that could offer an entry point for patient investors. Another benefit is that reinvested dividends will pick up more stock at the lower price. I’m not parting with my Lloyds shares, and I’m keen to buy more if I get the chance.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

As silver tops $40, this FTSE 100 stock looks set to continue to outperform Rolls-Royce

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie looks into the future prospects of this precious metals FTSE 100 stock that's up an astonishing 180% in…

Read more »

Google office headquarters
Investing Articles

3 top AI growth stocks that still look cheap

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

A lot of AI-related growth stocks look expensive today. However, these three can still be snapped up at quite reasonable…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Growth Shares

This classic British FTSE stock is up 65% in three months. I think it can keep going

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith picks out a FTSE share with a strong British heritage that's previously seen investors fall out of love…

Read more »

View of the Birmingham skyline including the church of St Martin, the Bullring shopping centre and the outdoor market.
Investing For Beginners

This FTSE 100 homebuilder just hit 52-week lows. Should I buy?

| Jon Smith

Jonathan Smith explains why external factors are pushing a popular FTSE 100 stock lower, but talks through his long-term vision.

Read more »

Man thinking about artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Move over Nvidia: here’s my new favourite AI stock

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon believes Nvidia stock will keep rising as the AI industry grows. But he sees more potential in this…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

805 shares in this FTSE 100 dividend gem could allow investors to target £4,612 a year in passive income!

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 financial giant pays one of the highest dividend yields in any major FTSE index, and this is…

Read more »

Artillery rocket system aimed to the sky and soldiers at sunset.
Investing Articles

Down 12%, is now exactly the right time for me to buy more BAE Systems’ shares?

| Simon Watkins

BAE Systems’ shares have dropped 12% from their 12-month high, so they could be even more undervalued than previously assessed.…

Read more »

Nottingham Giltbrook Exterior
Investing Articles

My Marks and Spencer shares are getting battered this year! Should I sell?

| Mark Hartley

Down 8%, Marks and Spencer's shares are one of the worst performing among the FTSE 100 retailers this year. Our…

Read more »