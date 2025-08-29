Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Down 26%, could this 5.8%-yielding FTSE 250 share be a bargain?

Down 26%, could this 5.8%-yielding FTSE 250 share be a bargain?

With a yield well above the FTSE 250 average and a P/E ratio of 12, our writer sees this well-known retailer as a share for investors to consider.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
Senior couple are walking their dog through a public park in Autumn.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Pets are much-loved but expensive to look after, I am often told. And pet ownership is growing in popularity. So FTSE 250 firm Pets at Home (LSE: PETS) could seem like an obvious way to try and benefit from that long-term trend as an investor.

But things are not always so simple in the stock market. Just because an area of business activity seems promising does not necessarily mean that all the companies operating in it will do well.

Pets at Home has seen its share price tumble 26% over the past year. It is now 56% off its 2021 high, back when locked down Labrador lovers were lavishing their companions with care.

That means the FTSE 250 firm now trades on a price-to-earnings ratio of 12, which does not sound very high. It also offers a 5.8% dividend yield, well above the 3.3% average for the FTSE 250.

So could this be a share to consider?

Strong brand, ongoing growth opportunities

Let’s start with the basics of the business. The market is large and seems lucrative. Last year, Pets at Home had a profit margin before tax of 8%. That was an improvement from the prior year and is pretty decent, in my opinion.

Revenue was basically flat, but at £1.5bn it was substantial enough to benefit from economies of scale. The retailer has over 8m members in its Pets Club.

With a strong brand and large base of customers that keep coming back, I reckon Pets at Home has the makings of an attractive business.

A fall in revenues on the retail side of the business did concern me. This could demonstrate the ongoing risks of growing digital competition. But it was made up for by strong revenue growth in the firm’s vet business. It is an area I reckon could help fuel long-term growth.

I also see the vet business as having more pricing power than the retail business, as there is typically less price transparency and more urgency when buying vet services than a pack of cat food, for example.

Total indebtedness of £342m should be comfortably manageable for the firm with its £1bn market capitalisation, I reckon.

What’s going on?

There seems to be quite a lot to like about this FTSE 250 share, so why has it lost over a quarter of its value in just 12 months?

In its most recent trading statement, the business pointed to a “subdued market backdrop with no growth in the pet retail market”. Retail sales continued to fall year on year in the most recent quarter, with vet service revenues growing.

In the current economic climate, I see a risk that pet owners are cutting back on spending for their pets. Perhaps by switching to less costly alternatives for some products.

But the basic needs will still be unchanged and I believe many pet owners will pay for vet services even in a weak economy. So I remain confident about the outlook as a long-term investor.

I reckon the FTSE 250 share is attractively priced, potentially a long-term bargain and I see it as one for investors to consider.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Pets At Home Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Investing Articles

This 7.9%-yielding dividend stock plans to keep raising its payout!

| Christopher Ruane

Looking at the sustainability of a high-yield dividend stock's payout isn't always straightforward. But our writer reckons this share is…

Read more »

Tesla building with tesla logo and two teslas in front
Investing Articles

Will robotaxis rescue Tesla stock?

| John Fieldsend

Tesla stock is trading at a seriously eye-watering valuation. Will robotaxis be a panacea for what some are calling an…

Read more »

photo of Union Jack flags bunting in local street party
Investing Articles

Where will the FTSE 100 begin 2026?

| John Fieldsend

The FTSE 100 has broken several record highs already in 2025. Could London’s top index break a few more by…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

See the income I’ll get by investing £2k before Taylor Wimpey shares go ex-dividend on 9 October

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has suffered at the hands of Taylor Wimpey shares, while enjoying some pain relief from its bumper dividend.…

Read more »

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Investing Articles

BP has a 5.4% dividend yield and the share’s up 65%. Time to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

The BP dividend yield is well above that of Shell or the wider FTSE 100. Its share price has grown…

Read more »

Female Tesco employee holding produce crate
Investing Articles

The Tesco share price hit an 11-year high this month. What’s going on?

| Christopher Ruane

The Tesco share price has hit levels last seen over a decade ago. Christopher Ruane likes the business -- but…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

2 defensive dividend stocks to consider for long-term passive income

| Ken Hall

Building a passive income? Ken Hall has two defensive dividend stocks that might be worth a closer look.

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

5 investment trusts that have raised their dividends for over 50 years!

| Christopher Ruane

This handful of investment trusts has each grown its dividend per share annually for over five decades. Our writer looks…

Read more »