Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » A high-yield dividend stock near its 5-year low to consider buying right now

A high-yield dividend stock near its 5-year low to consider buying right now

A dividend stock that’s kept its payment rises going for 49 years has to be worthy of consideration, though the business is facing challenges.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:
Businessman hand flipping wooden block cube from 2024 to 2025 on coins

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Long-term dividend stock James Halstead (LSE: JHD) fell to a five-year low in April. It bounced back quite quickly, but now it’s sliding again and is only around 10% up from that April bottom — and down 18% year to date.

The forecast dividend yield is now up at 6.1%. And this is a company that prides itself in having raised its annual dividends for 49 years in a row. What’s in store for income investors now?

Floor coverings

The company makes commercial and domestic floor coverings. That business has been under revenue pressure for the last few years — contributing to the share price fall since a high in early 2022.

The year ended June 2024 saw revenue drop 9.4%. And while headline profit before tax rose 7.9%, bottom-line earnings per share (EPS) fell 2%. By the interim stage of the 2024/25 year, revenue dipped a little but EPS gained 4%. It’s a bit swings-and-roundabouts.

We probably won’t have full-year results to June 2025 for another month or so. But a July trading update effectively turned into a mild profit warning, and that’s what sent the shares down on their current decline.

After sales fell in the UK the previous year, the update told us “our performance this year has seen this decline more than fully reverse“. But despite that, the company said “our internal expectations for the UK were higher“. It added “An anticipated uplift in demand in the education, healthcare and the prison sectors has not, yet, materialised“.

Business disruption

We also heard of “disruption to global trade routes and shipping movements with the uncertainty of tariffs on sales into the USA which has affected deliveries into many markets“. That’s a familiar tale this year. But at least for James Halstead there was a silver lining — a competitive advantage in the US compared to suppliers from other countries facing higher tariffs.

The big question is whether to take advantage of the price dip and consider buying, or wait and see if the business picks up in the longer term.

The crux for me is all down to the dividend. Cover by forecast earnings this year is looking a bit thin at only around 1.1 times. I also see a risk the payout might not be covered by free cash flow. So the company could have to draw on its cash resources if it wants to keep its progressive rises going. If it doesn’t, I could see a share price slump.

Next few years

That’s just this year. And I reckon we could have another two or three years of relatively weak trade in this business. Amid rising prices and an uncertain economic outlook, flooring is the kind of spend that can be shelved relatively easily in favour of higher priorities.

Still, James Halstead had £63.7m cash at the halfway stage. And I expect it will surely prioritise that 49-year tradition of raising dividends. Investors who agree could do well to consider buying while the price is down, and lock in higher effective yields.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

Discover 2 reliable FTSE income trusts with dividend yields above 10%

| Mark Hartley

A dividend yield above 10% is usually a red flag but our writer's found two lesser-known income stocks that look…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

These 2 soaring dividend shares have 10% yields! What’s the catch?

| Mark Hartley

Two dividend shares boast yields above 10% while rallying hard in 2025. But are Serica Energy and Ithaca Energy reliable…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Burberry isn’t the only ‘unpopular’ UK stock to nearly double in just 12 months!

| Paul Summers

Burberry shares have delivered a magnificent return for those buying one year ago. But another fallen star has also been…

Read more »

Close-up as a woman counts out modern British banknotes.
Investing Articles

Here’s how many Diageo shares it takes to earn a £1,000 a year second income

| Stephen Wright

Five years ago, investors needed 1,449 Diageo shares to earn a £1,000 a year second income. But a growing dividend…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

This dirt cheap FTSE 100 stock could jump 43%, says this broker 

| Ben McPoland

While this FTSE 100 dividend stock has long looked like a possible bargain to me, I continue to have some…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

Where might the Rolls-Royce share price go next? Here’s what the experts say

| Alan Oscroft

Is there no stopping the rise and rise of the Rolls-Royce Holdings share price? Most analysts think there's still some…

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

The biggest stock market news of the week was… (no, it wasn’t Taylor Swift’s engagement)

| James Beard

Our writer takes a closer look at what he believes to be the most significant -- and consequential -- stock…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock’s down 50% in 2025, and has a 6.3% dividend. Time to consider buying?

| Alan Oscroft

On a low valuation and with a tasty forecast dividend yield, I reckon this fallen FTSE 100 stock is one…

Read more »