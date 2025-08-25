Up 92% this year! Did I miss the boat on this spectacular penny stock?

Member Login
Staffline shares are up nearly 100% in 2025. Is this penny stock still undervalued, or have investors already missed the chance?

Mark Hartley
Mark Hartley
One thing I know about penny stocks is that their share price performance can often be misleading. Their small market caps and low liquidity can lead to wild and volatile price swings.

What might look like a soaring success story today can quickly turn the other direction next week.

So when I saw a UK penny stock that was up almost 100% this year, I was sceptical. However, upon closer inspection, the strong performance appears to be backed by a legitimately well-run business.

So, are there still gains to be made — or did I miss the boat?

A closer look at Staffline

Staffline (LSE: STAF) is a recruitment and training group supplying around 35,000 workers in the UK and 4,500 in Ireland. Its operations are split across three areas: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and its training division, PeoplePlus.

Its client base is impressive for such a small company. Tesco, Sainsbury’s, and Bunzl are among the blue-chip firms relying on its services. Competitors in the staffing space include larger players such as Adecco, Hays, and PageGroup, but Staffline has carved out its own niche, particularly in high-volume placement and training programmes.

Strong financials for a penny stock

With a modest £54m market cap and shares currently priced around 45p, Staffline is firmly in penny stock territory. But its financials are much stronger than one might expect from such a small company.

The balance sheet looks healthy, with debt comfortably covered by cash flow. Efficiency metrics are particularly eye-catching, with a 40% return on capital employed (ROCE). That’s far higher than many larger, more established recruiters.

Revenue grew almost 9% in the first half of 2025, while pretax profit doubled. Underlying operating profit climbed 54% — not a bad showing at a time when UK hiring demand is being dampened by higher interest rates and broader economic challenges.

Currently, it doesn’t pay a dividend but I wouldn’t be surprised to see a company of this caliber introducing dividends as it grows.

Risks to consider

Of course, risks come with the territory. Penny stocks like Staffline often have low liquidity, meaning that while shares can soar on positive news, they can be just as hard to sell if sentiment turns sour.

Volatility is another factor. Staffline’s share price swings have been larger than most FTSE-listed recruiters, which could unsettle more cautious investors.

There’s also the policy backdrop. Increases in UK National Insurance obligations could push up costs for employers and potentially reduce demand for staffing solutions. For a recruitment business, that’s a clear risk.

Still cheap despite the surge?

Despite nearly doubling this year, Staffline still looks inexpensive on a valuation basis. Its forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 12.3 is below the sector average, suggesting there could be more growth to come if earnings momentum continues.

To my mind, the combination of strong efficiency, improving profitability, and a relatively low valuation makes Staffline an intriguing candidate in the penny stock space.

Of course, these types of investments aren’t for the faint-hearted.


Mark Hartley has positions in Tesco Plc.

