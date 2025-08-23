Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Revealed: 1 of the FTSE 100’s best recovery stocks to consider

Revealed: 1 of the FTSE 100’s best recovery stocks to consider

While the FTSE 100 index of shares has risen strongly in 2025, this unloved housebuilder has headed in the opposite direction.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

The FTSE 100‘s gaggle of housebuilder shares have disappointed in the year to date despite a slow improvement in trading conditions. Take Persimmon (LSE:PSN) for instance — its share price has dropped 6.8% since 1 January.

This isn’t perhaps surprising given the highly cyclical nature of these companies’ operations. With the UK economic outlook becoming gloomier, the market fears a fresh downturn in homebuyer appetite. Signs of rising inflation haven’t helped matters either by tempering expectations for interest rate cuts.

Yet I feel the market may be overly pessimistic about the risks to Persimmon and its peers. Buyer affordability continues to improve as a bloody competitive battle in the mortgage market intensifies. And with Britain’s economy struggling, the case for further sustained Bank of England rate reductions remains solid.

Strong performance

The country’s house-buyers are enjoying a mortgage rate sweet spot not seen for years. Most recent Moneyfacts data shows average rates on two- and five-year fixed rate mortgages dropped below 5%. This is the first time these products have been under this level since May 2023 and September 2022, respectively, a trend that continues to support healthy home sales data.

Fresh Office for National Statistics (ONS) research in the last week also showed house prices up a solid 3.7% in June.

There are a couple of reasons I like Persimmon shares as a way to capitalise on the steady market recovery. Average selling prices on its new-builds are approximately 20% lower than the UK average. This could make it more resilient in case of a prolonged economic downturn.

This underpinned solid trading in the first half of the year. Its revenues rose 12% and underling operating profit increased 13%, driven by a 4% rise in completions.

I also like the fact that — unlike its rivals — Persimmon manufactures large quantities of essential building materials like bricks, tiles, timber frames and wall panels. This helps protect its bottom line against the problem of rising materials costs.

Cheap based on expected growth…

Persimmon’s falling share price in 2025 means it trades on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 11.6 times. I don’t think this looks expensive given the ongoing resilience of the housing market and the sector’s strong long-term picture.

In fact, the earnings multiple drops sharply over the next two years to very attractive levels in my view (to 10.1 times and 8.8 times in 2026 and 2027, respectively). This reflects City optimism that the builder’s expected earnings rise of 4% for this year will accelerate to 14% and 16% in the following two years.

Underlining the company’s improving value, its price-to-earnings growth (PEG) sits drops below the value watermark of one over the period, at 0.7 for next year and 0.6 for 2027.

… and projected dividends

To add an extra sweetener, Persimmon’s shares also offer attractive value from an income perspective. Its dividend yield is 5.6% for 2025, comfortably above the 3.3% Footsie average

And this rises to 6% and 6.4% for the following two years.

Persimmon is a share that clearly has its risks. But for investors looking for solid recovery stocks, I think it deserves serious consideration. And especially at today’s rock-bottom price.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Persimmon Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

12.5% yield! Should I jump on this FTSE 250 retailer for my Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Stephen Wright

A 12.5% yield is something that doesn’t come around very often. So should Stephen Wright snap up this FTSE 250…

Read more »

Branch of NatWest bank
Investing Articles

If someone had invested £5,000 in NatWest shares a year ago, they would have made…

| Mark Hartley

Now fully private, NatWest shares are up 58% in 12 months. How much money would a £5,000 investment have made…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

I think these could be 3 of the ‘best’ stocks in the UK market today

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

While the UK stock market's near all-time highs, there are still plenty of opportunities for investors. Here are three stocks…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

Here’s how much £10,000 invested in the S&P 500 a decade ago would be worth today…

| Mark Hartley

The S&P 500's soared 221% in 10 years. Here’s how much a £10,000 investment in a tracker fund like Vanguard’s…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Should investors consider following Warren Buffett into UnitedHealth stock?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Warren Buffett just took a stake in the world’s largest insurance business while its stock's trading around 50% below its…

Read more »

A handsome mature bald bearded black man in a sunglasses and a fashionable blue or teal costume with a tie is standing in front of a wall made of striped wooden timbers and fastening a suit button
Investing Articles

Could this penny stock be a millionaire-maker at 7p?

| Ben McPoland

The extremely disruptive industry that this under-the-radar UK penny stock's operating in could be worth as much as $200bn by…

Read more »

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
Investing Articles

Would I be mad to buy shares in WH Smith after news of an accounting irregularity?

| Stephen Wright

As the stock crashes 42% after a profits warning and an uncertain outlook, is it Foolish or foolish to consider…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

How much passive income can you generate with £20k and a Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

With £20k and a tax-efficient investment account, it’s possible to generate far more passive income than a savings account could…

Read more »