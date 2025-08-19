Member Login
Is the FTSE 100 heading for a golden decade?

Our writer thinks artificial intelligence (AI) could prove to be a double-edged sword, and this may boost the appeal of the FTSE 100 index.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
More on:
British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100 is often derided for being full of ‘boring’ shares like banks, miners and supermarkets. There’s a distinct lack of sexy tech stocks that sport higher valuations. 

However, could AI become so disruptive that many Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) stocks lose their premium valuations? Many have historically traded on lofty multiples — 30 to 40 times earnings or higher — because investors price-in recurring growth and high margins. But AI could chip away at both ends. 

From above, Big Tech is bundling AI into existing product suites like Microsoft Office, making it harder for smaller SaaS firms to justify charging for standalone tools. 

From below, AI-native start-ups like Runway AI (media creation) show how a single model on cheap infrastructure can scale rapidly. In other words, the barriers to entry are collapsing.  

What once required an entire SaaS company’s user interface may soon need a single AI agent.  

Model risk

Might we already be seeing the start of this? Adobe stock is down 44% since February and trading at just 15 times next year’s earnings. Generative AI upstarts are squeezing Adobe from below with lower-priced creation tools.

Moreover, many software firms still charge on a per-seat licence. But if AI reduces headcount, then that model might break down. The result could be squeezed margins and slower growth (not a great recipe for lofty valuations).

Financial data and analytics giant London Stock Exchange Group (or LSEG as it’s known) is trading at just 20 times 2026’s forecast earnings, despite the FTSE 100 being at a record high. LSEG charges on a per-seat basis for some key products, but the release of Anthropic’s Claude for Financial Services has raised fears of disruption. 

We’re at the stage now with every iteration of GPT or Claude that comes out…it’s multiples more capable than the previous generation. The market’s thinking: ‘Oh, wait, that challenges this business model‘.

Kunal Kothari, Aviva Investors.

Will boring become the new sexy?

Given all this, I think the FTSE 100 could quietly shine over the next decade because it’s full of companies with tangible assets that AI can’t disrupt. Many ‘boring’ Footsie stocks might suddenly look appealing when investors want a safe harbour and a steady stream of dividends. 

Bunzl (LSE: BNZL) strikes me as a good example. The distribution and outsourcing company supplies cleaning products, safety equipment and food packaging. Many people use a Bunzl product every day without realising.  

It’s difficult to imagine AI replacing that model. If anything, the technology will probably make Bunzl more efficient by improving forecasting and reducing waste. 

In April, the firm reported a profit warning and suspended a £200m share buyback. Since then, the shares are down 26%. Things could get worse if trading weakens further in the second half. 

However, this pullback puts the stock on a forward price-to-earnings ratio of just 12.8, which is a significant discount to the past five years. There’s a well-supported 3.3% dividend yield too. 

In theory, Bunzl could be threatened by Amazon Business, but the distributor has deep supplier relationships in specific categories. I think it will prove hard to dislodge. 

Bunzl’s business may be boring, but it’s this type of dull reliability that could become more attractive to investors in the age of disruptive AI. As such, I think this cheap FTSE 100 stock is worth considering. 


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in Aviva Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Adobe, Bunzl Plc, and Microsoft. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

