Here’s the forecast for the Tesla share price

The Tesla share price is up 66% over the past 12 months but that doesn't tell the full story. It's been a bumpy ride, and here's the forecast.

The Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) share price is very volatile for a mega-cap stock. The company has long excited investors with its futuristic ambitions, from fully autonomous vehicles to humanoid robots, and even operations on Mars. However, analysts are increasingly cautious about the valuation despite the bold promises.

The price target

The average 12-month price target from 37 Wall Street analysts is currently $307.23. That’s compared to a share price of $335.58 as I write. Forecasts vary widely, with a high of $500 and a low of just $19. The consensus suggests that the stock’s overvalued however, it’s around fair value if we exclude GLJ Research’s incredibly bearish take.

But Tesla’s valuation metrics should make investors think twice. Its forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio’s an insane 198.87 times. That’s more than 1,000% higher than the consumer discretionary sector median. Other indicators — including enterprise value-to-EBIT, price-to-sales, and price-to-cash flow — are also clearly elevated.

Optimism baked in

Much of the optimism baked into the share price concerns Tesla’s ambitions beyond electric vehicles (EVs). As we know, CEO Elon Musk has repeatedly suggested that Robotaxis and the humanoid robot Optimus could transform the company’s future and justify a far higher valuation.

However, timelines for both are relatively vague. And there have been a few disappointments of late. The full rollout of Robotaxis has faced several delays, and full regulatory approval for autonomous vehicles remains a significant hurdle. Optimus, meanwhile, still appears far from commercialisation.

Even if these technologies prove viable, questions remain over consumer adoption, pricing power, and competitive threats from other automakers and tech firms. In the case of robotaxis, infrastructure, insurance frameworks, and city-level policy are all really important, but none of these are within Tesla’s direct control.

As for Optimus, while the demo videos have drawn headlines, the path from prototype to scalable, revenue-generating product is uncertain. Investors may be underestimating how long it could take before either platform contributes materially to Tesla’s earnings.

The bottom line

Investors have been here before. Some argue that the firm has a track record of delivering against the odds, particularly in scaling its EV operations. Yet recent numbers suggest growth may be slowing.

What’s more, the consensus forecasts show earnings per share (EPS) falling 30% in 2025. While there will likely be a rebound in later years, this is a considerable drop. Analysts anticipate EPS growth of 82% by 2028, though such long-range estimates are inherently uncertain. There’s also not many analysts forecasting through to 2028.

This puts investors in a challenging position. While the long-term vision’s exciting, today’s share price is heavily reliant on future breakthroughs rather than current performance.

For those who believe in Tesla’s ability to disrupt multiple industries, the current price might still make sense. However, I believe it’s still a rather speculative investment. And that’s simply because those valuation figures are incredibly hard to justify. As much as I like the brand, I don’t think investors should consider the stock right now.