3 top REITs to consider for long-term passive income

Discover three top REITs that Royston Wild believes will keep delivering healthy passive income flows, including a FTSE 100 heavyweight share.

Royston Wild
Royston Wild
House models and one with REIT - standing for real estate investment trust - written on it.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Recently, owning real estate investment trusts (REITs) has largely been a challenging experience for investors.

The sector has kept delivering for those individuals chasing a second income, broadly speaking. This reflects partly REIT rules requiring the lion’s share (90%) of annual rental profits to be distributed to shareholders.

However, the share prices of these property stocks have weakened following recent central bank actions. Higher interest rates in 2023 and 2024 hammered these companies’ net asset values (NAVs) and raised their borrowing costs.

Time to invest?

Yet, with interest rates falling, now could be a good time to consider buying shares in these dividend-focused investment trusts. Here are three to consider for a long-term passive income.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Top marks

Unite Group (LSE:UTG) is a leading player in the purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) segment. Not only is this a defensive part of the property market. It’s one where rents are booming as tenant numbers rapidly rise.

Like-for-like income here jumped 7% in the six months to June, latest financials showed. This reflected both robust occupancy and rental growth.

Earnings are naturally sensitive to university enrolment levels in the towns where Unite operates. However, its wide geographic footprint helps reduce this threat (it currently operates in 23 UK cities).

Furthermore, the FTSE 100 stock’s planned £723m takeover of Empiric Student Property will (if successful) further diversify its portfolio and boost its earnings prospects, too.

Safety first

Self-storage trusts like Safestore (LSE:SAFE) have enormous growth potential, driven by trends like:

  • A growing urban population, resulting in smaller living spaces
  • Individuals moving home more frequently
  • A rising culture of ‘hoarding,’ where people accumulate possessions
  • People decluttering and relocate items from the home
  • The growth of online shopping, raising storage demand from e-retailers

Safestore is one of two REITs operating in this area. I like this particular one because its 200 stores span the UK, Spain, France, The Netherlands, and Belgium, meaning it carries less geographic risk than companies operating in one country.

While the long-term picture is bright, be mindful that rental growth and occupancy rates can disappoint during economic slowdowns.

Home comforts

Rents on residential properties have slowed considerably of late. But a steady exodus of buy-to-let investors means the outlook for companies like the PRS REIT (LSE:PRSR) remains encouraging.

This trust holds a portfolio of roughly 5,500 homes. It’s also focused on the family homes segment where shortages are especially acute. Consequently, like-for-like rents on stabilised sites rose 9.6% over the 12 months to June, greater than the broader rentals market.

According to the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS), the number of new properties entering the market last month fell at its sharpest pace since the Covid-19 pandemic. This is a positive omen for PRS REIT over the short term and beyond.

A potential change in rental regulations might dampen the trust’s future returns. But so far, conditions in this highly stable sector remain favourable.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Safestore Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

