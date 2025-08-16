Member Login
After a stonking set of results, can the Aviva share price continue to power higher?

Andrew Mackie examines the potential drivers for future growth in the Aviva share price, which is up 135% in five years and trading at a 17-year high.

Andrew Mackie
Andrew is a committed value investor who follows the principles of Benjamin Graham in building his portfolio. In particular, he uses macro trends from the wider business environment to build his investment thesis.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

After years in the doldrums, long-standing shareholders of Aviva (LSE: AV.) finally have something to shout home about, with the share price up 41% in 2025. The transformation over the past few years into a lean, capital-light business has undoubtedly taken the market by surprise. Now that it’s finally got rid of the label of being a ‘boring’ stock, can the growth story continue?

Evolving business model

At the heart of Aviva’s transformation has been a shift toward a capital-light business model. Less than three years ago, over half of all profits were generated from the more capital intensive business units of Retirement and Heritage. Today, the mix is totally different with General Insurance accounting for half of all profits.

But the business isn’t ending there. By the end of next year, it expects that over 70% of all profits will be generated from the capital-light insurance, wealth, and protection businesses. Driving this optimistic forecast is the Direct Line acquisition, which completed last month.

Direct Line

Following the buy-out of personal lines insurance competitor Direct Line, the business now boasts greater than 21m UK customers on its books. To put that in perspective, only Lloyds Banking Group is larger. Today, 40% of the adult UK population has a policy of some sort with them.

One of the most important aspects for any insurer looking to grow its book is to find innovative way of reaching more customers. Acquiring Direct Line will boost its presence across retail channels (e.g., through price comparison websites) as well as strengthen its position in lower-cost segments.

As it deepens its relationships with customers, I foresee a virtuous cycle ensuing. To provide but one example, clear synergies exist between the newly acquired Green Flag brand, Direct Line’s Auto Services, and its own in-house car repair service, Solent.

Risks

One of the key factors that has boosted profits for Aviva over the past few years has been sky-rocketing insurance premiums. However, clear evidence is emerging that this trend is now going into reverse.

The latest monthly national general insurance price index shows that motor insurance premiums across the industry have now fallen for seven months in a row. Premiums are now on average 6% lower than at the start of the year.

Now, these figures must be treated with caution because they only include data from price comparison websites. Aviva sells a number of policies direct and through intermediation channels too.

Another risk I foresee is potential challenges from the integration of Direct Line into its core business. The business foresees cost efficiencies of £125m over the next three years. However, there is no guarantee that these will emerge.

Amalgamating two large businesses together is a lot harder than it looks on paper. Many mergers and acquisitions in the past have failed to deliver on expected cost savings.

Nevertheless, I think there is an awful lot to like about Aviva. It operates in many high-growth markets including pensions, advice, and investments. With a growing customer base, the opportunities are clearly there. And the icing on the cake is a forward dividend yield of 5.8%. I have been accumulating the stock for years, and after an excellent set of results, expect to buy more soon.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Andrew Mackie has positions in Aviva Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

