Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Could this be the best banking stock to buy in the UK?

Could this be the best banking stock to buy in the UK?

Dr James Fox doesn’t think the best banking stock is Barclays, Lloyds or NatWest. He feels this smaller British peer could outperform over the medium term.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:
Picturesque Cotswold village of Castle Combe, England

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LSE:ARBB) has quietly become one of the most interesting banking stocks in the UK market. Despite short-term challenges from falling interest rates, the stock has pushed up in recent months on the back of operational resilience, underpinned by growth in customer deposits, specialist lending, and funds under management.

Earnings dip, but don’t worry

Profit before tax halved to £10.9m for the first half of 2025 — down from £20.8m last year — with earnings per share dropping to 42.5p from 94.6p. However, these weaker earnings were widely expected following a series of UK base rate cuts since mid-2024. Arbuthnot’s board appears confident in the group’s fundamentals. It has lifted the interim dividend by 10% to 22p. This marks its second consecutive year of dividend growth.

While short-term profitability is down, indicators of operational strength remain robust. Customer deposits grew 7% in the half and 14% year on year to £4.42bn. Meanwhile funds under management increased 22% over the same period to £2.38bn, supported by £127m of net inflows. The company also said that specialist lending rose 7% to £895.9m, even as overall customer loans declined 4%.

Valuation still modest

Arbuthnot trades at a modest valuation, with a 2025 forecast price-to-earnings (P/E) of 9.06 times and a price-to-book ratio (P/B) of just 0.59 times. This places the stock at a considerable discount to many of its UK-listed peers. The yield is also compelling, with a 5.3% expected payout for 2025 and further growth forecast through to 2027.

Analysts expect earnings growth throughout the forecasting period with the P/E ratio falling to 7.59 times for 2026 and 6.3 times for 2027. Combining this P/E, P/B, and dividend yield, I believe Arbuthnot is trading at a notable discount to its larger peers.

Net assets per share have also climbed to £16.49, comfortably above the current share price of £10.10. That wide discount to book value suggests the market may be undervaluing Arbuthnot’s long-term earnings power and asset quality.

Of course. some of this discount likely reflects its smaller market cap, lower liquidity, and relatively limited analyst coverage. Investors may also be applying a cautious lens to Arbuthnot’s more specialised lending profile which can introduce concentration risk or governance concerns. These are risks worth watching.

However, for those willing to look past these factors, the valuation appears to offer that all-important margin of safety. The bank’s capital position is solid. It has a CET1 ratio of 12.7% and a total capital ratio of 14.8%, both improved on the prior year.

The bottom line

Despite cyclical challenges and potential size concerns, Arbuthnot is delivering growth in core metrics and returning more cash to shareholders. With a conservative balance sheet, rising assets under management, and an attractive valuation, Arbuthnot could be one of the best-value opportunities in the UK banking sector today. It may not be the very best but I own stock in it, and feel investors should give it consideration.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc, Barclays Plc, and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

Just released: our 3 top small-cap stocks to consider buying in August [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Small-cap shares tend to be more volatile than larger companies, so we suggest investors should look to build up a…

Read more »

Passive and Active: text from letters of the wooden alphabet on a green chalk board
Investing Articles

How much do you need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target £37,544 of passive income a year?

| James Beard

Our writer does some number-crunching to see how much an investor would need in an ISA to aim for a…

Read more »

ISA coins
Investing Articles

Here’s what a £100 monthly investment in an average Stocks and Shares ISA for the last 5 years would be worth today

| Stephen Wright

Here’s why Stephen Wright thinks regular investing in quality companies over a long period of time is the best strategy…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

Why is everyone talking about Rolls-Royce shares?

| Ben McPoland

Rolls-Royce's CEO reckons the company can grow to become the FTSE 100's largest as AI fuels a nuclear renaissance. But…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce engineer working on an engine
Investing Articles

Could AI lift the Rolls-Royce share price by 93% and make the group the UK’s number 1?

| James Beard

Our writer considers the long-term prospects for the Rolls-Royce share price following recent comments made by the group’s boss.

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

2 FTSE shares taking on US tech giants — and quietly gaining ground

| Mark Hartley

US tech stocks dominate headlines, but two UK tech firms are proving that FTSE shares can deliver strong growth, reliable…

Read more »

Mother At Home Getting Son Wearing Uniform Ready For First Day Of School
Investing Articles

Worried about the future? Here’s how to try and give your kid a £28,000 second income

| Dr. James Fox

The future is an unknown, and that scares many of us. Dr James Fox explains how we can try and…

Read more »

Array of piggy banks in saturated colours on high colour contrast background
Growth Shares

Here’s what analysts expect for the Tesco share price in the coming year

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through the outlook for the Tesco share price using both his own opinion (and research) and that…

Read more »