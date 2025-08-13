Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Rolls-Royce could become the largest company on the London Stock Exchange, according to CEO Tufan Erginbilgiç

Rolls-Royce could become the largest company on the London Stock Exchange, according to CEO Tufan Erginbilgiç

Rolls-Royce is currently the sixth-biggest company on the London Stock Exchange. However, CEO Tufan Erginbilgiç believes that one day it could be the largest.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Thanks to a 15-fold rise in its share price, Rolls-Royce’s (LSE:RR.) market cap has exploded in recent years. Today, the company is worth a whopping £92bn, making it the sixth-largest company in the UK’s FTSE 100 index. It can get bigger though, according to CEO Tufan Erginbilgiç. He recently told the BBC that he believes Rolls-Royce could one day be the largest company on the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

A nuclear energy powerhouse

Erginbilgiç’s bullish view is largely based on Rolls-Royce’s operations in the nuclear energy industry. More specifically, it’s related to the company’s expertise in the small modular reactor (SMR) space.

SMRs are a new generation of nuclear reactors that are significantly smaller than traditional nuclear power plants. Given their smaller size, they can be deployed closer to the grid and can be used to power a range of industrial applications including data centres for artificial intelligence (AI).

Erginbilgiç believes that the world will require 400 SMRs by 2050. And he expects his company – which already supplies reactors that power nuclear submarines – to dominate the market.

There is no private company in the world with the nuclear capability we have.
Rolls-Royce CEO Tufan Erginbilgiç

It’s worth noting that each SMR costs around £2.2bn. So, if Rolls-Royce was to dominate the market, it could be looking at significantly higher revenues in the future.

Long-term growth potential

Is the company capable of becoming the largest business on the London Stock Exchange, though? Potentially.

Today, the largest company is pharma giant AstraZeneca. It has a market cap of a little over £170bn at present.

I don’t think Rolls-Royce will overtake this company in market cap in the near term (I expect AstraZeneca to get bigger itself in the years ahead). But taking a five-to-10 year view, I think it could happen if Rolls-Royce has success with SMRs.

Already, the company has signed SMR deals with Great British Energy – Nuclear, Czech utility company ČEZ Group, and a few other organisations. There could be plenty more deals to come as interest in the technology is high right now.

It should be noted, however, that SMRs are a new – and largely unproven – technology. Today, there are only a few in operation across the world.

So, there’s absolutely no guarantee that Rolls-Royce will have success here. It’s possible that SMRs may not take off in the way that Erginbilgiç expects them to.

Another issue to consider is competition. Currently, there are a few different companies working on SMR technology including NuScale Power, X-Energy, and EDF, so Rolls-Royce may not end up dominating the market.

Worth buying today?

I’ll point out that while I do see long-term potential in Rolls-Royce shares, I don’t necessarily see them as a Buy today. Right now, they look quite expensive valuation-wise (the forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is about 42) and after an exponential share price rise, there’s the risk of some profit taking in the near term.

They could be worth considering on a pullback, however. Taking a long-term view, the story looks attractive, in my view.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in London Stock Exchange Group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Man thinking about artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 250 shares I’ll consider piling into if the stock market crashes!

| Royston Wild

Discover which cheap UK shares and investment trusts our writer Royston Wild will consider buying if the FTSE 250 slumps.

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

Near $200, might Palantir stock become the next Microsoft?

| Ben McPoland

This writer is wondering if he should buy Palantir stock, just in case the AI firm goes on to become…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce engineer working on an engine
Investing Articles

The hidden risks behind the Rolls-Royce share price rally (and why they may not matter)

| Mark Hartley

The Rolls-Royce share price has soared in recent months but beneath the optimism, several hidden risks could threaten future growth.

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

Starting with £100k, how long would it take to build a million-pound SIPP?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones shows how long it would take an investor to build a SIPP or ISA worth a cool £1m,…

Read more »

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months Shell and BP shares could turn £10k into…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says BP shares have had a rotten run but there are signs they are starting to climb. Can…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Aviva shares at the start of 2025 is now worth…

| Paul Summers

We've been told that 'elephants don't gallop'. But someone forgot to tell Aviva shares! Paul Summers looks at just how…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
US Stock

Here are the latest forecasts for Tesla stock

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith takes a look at Tesla stock predictions from some of the main banks and brokers and tries to…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Why I’m not buying this surging FTSE 250 stock just yet

| Ken Hall

Ken Hall has his eye on a FTSE 250 stock that's rocketed higher in recent months. There are a couple…

Read more »