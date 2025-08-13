15,100 shares in this FTSE 250 stock could unlock £2,000 a year in passive income 

Our writer picks a cheap mid-cap dividend stock that he thinks could be a great source of passive income over the next few years.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The FTSE 250 is home to some massive dividend yields right now. In fact, I count 14 separate stocks sporting yields above that of Legal & General (8.3%), which is often the Footsie bellwether for eye-popping passive income.

Naturally, not all of these shares will deliver. Dividends are never guaranteed, and the profits of some mid-cap companies can be erratic. Not all that glitters is gold, as they say.

However, I think Man Group (LSE: EMG) stock could be worth considering as a decent passive income generator in future. It’s fallen 26% year to date, putting the yield at 7.8%. This easily places it among the top yielders in the FTSE 250.

Listed hedge fund

Man Group is an asset management firm that runs various funds for both institutional and private investors. It’s heavily tilted towards quantitative and algorithmic trading, so many of its researchers come from physics and computer science backgrounds rather than traditional finance.

The group makes money in two ways: a steady stream of management fees based on assets under management (AUM), and performance fees earned when its funds beat set targets.

The latter can be more volatile though, as we saw in H1. Management fees held steady thanks to record AUM, but performance fees plunged 64% to $67m, cutting overall profit by 43%.

The problem was that several big trend-following funds struggled, particularly around April when markets went bananas after President Trump’s reciprocal tariffs bombshell. CEO Robyn Grew called it “one of the most challenging periods for trend-following strategies in 25 years”.

Despite this, the firm reported a record AUM of $193.3bn at the end of June, with net inflows of $17.6bn during the first half, 11.5% ahead of the industry.

It reported good growth in its credit platform, which ended with $42.7bn in assets. Credit is less reliant on market trends, so this part of the business can provide more stable fee income.

Complexity

Man runs a wide mix of strategies across multiple asset classes and regions. While this diversification can reduce reliance on any single strategy, it also adds complexity. Performance drivers can be harder for investors to fully understand compared to run-of-the-mill funds.

Moreover, AUM can dip if an important client pulls money out. In H1, one customer invested $13bn in the hedge fund’s systematic strategy (called Numeric). But this can work the other way, especially in choppy markets.

Passive income potential

Looking ahead though, Grew struck a confident tone, saying: “We enter the second half of the year with strong momentum.”

Importantly, the interim dividend was held steady, which was encouraging. Man Group has a solid track record of paying reliable dividends.

However, based on forecasts, this year’s dividend is covered just 1.1 times by earnings. That’s a thin cushion. But the good news is that next year’s cover rises above 1.5 times, assuming the payout is held steady and earnings expectations are matched.

This gives a forward-looking yield of 8.3%. In practical terms, it means an investor could aim to generate £2,000 in annual passive income from buying around 15,100 shares. At today’s price of 158p, those would cost roughly £24,000.

Finally, the stock is cheap at just 8.9 times forward earnings. So there might also be some decent share price appreciation if performance picks up moving forward.