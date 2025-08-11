Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is this one of the safest dividend stocks in the UK?

Is this one of the safest dividend stocks in the UK?

After hiking dividends for over 25 years in a row, this dividend stock’s considered to be one of the safest income investments in the UK.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
Hand of a mature man opening a safety deposit box.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

When it comes to dividend stocks, British investors are spoilt for choice. Even in 2025, when UK stocks are approaching all-time highs, there continues to be fantastically lucrative income opportunities to capitalise on. And some of these businesses have been maintaining and growing shareholder payouts for decades.

Perhaps three of the most popular income opportunities on the London Stock Exchange are British American Tobacco (LSE:BATS), Bunzl, and Halma.

Each firm operates in starkly different industries, including the tobacco sector, logistics, and safety technology. Yet, continuous demand for their products and services, even during economic downcycles, has enabled dividends to keep on climbing for more than 25 consecutive years. And at the same time, share price volatility has been fairly muted compared to other enterprises across the FTSE 350.

Digging deeper

As impressive as the performance of all three stocks has been in the past, that doesn’t guarantee they’ll continue their winning streaks in the future. After all, every business can be disrupted, even the biggest and most established. And British American, Bunzl, and Halma are no exception.

To demonstrate, let’s dig a little deeper with the largest of this group – British American Tobacco. The business has been on a bit of a winning streak of late. A return to growth across its combustible product portfolio in the US has bolstered investor sentiment. As such, the tobacco giant has seen its market-cap rise by an impressive 42% since January.

At the same time, its ‘healthier’ New Category products are also gaining traction. This novel part of the business now represents close to 20% of total revenue, with even more progress expected to emerge in the second half. Combined, this progress has translated into continued strong free cash flow generation, supporting further dividend hikes.

Trouble ahead?

Needless to say, strong free cash flow generation is definitely a good sign when analysing dividend stocks. However, not everything is hunky-dory.

Cigarettes may still be responsible for the bulk of sales, but as consumers become more health-conscious, sales volumes are declining. Management’s clearly aware of this trend, given its ongoing diversification into non-combustible products like its popular Velo brand.

Unfortunately, profitability’s proving to be quite elusive for its New Categories products. And even when this part of the business enters the black market, there are growing questions as to whether they can match the high margins of traditional tobacco products.

Combining this with a high debt burden, there’s growing uncertainty surrounding its long-term free cash flow generating capabilities and, in turn, dividend sustainability.

The bottom line

British American Tobacco may indeed continue generating lucrative dividends for shareholders. But its status as a safe investment has started to be tested. And the same is true for Bunzl and Halma, which are similarly facing profit margin pressure.

Their impressive track records make these dividend stocks worthy of closer inspection, but investors must always consider both the risks as well as potential rewards.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c., Bunzl Plc, and Halma Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

After an 11% rise in H1 profits, is it time for investors to consider this FTSE 100 medi-tech giant?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 medical technology stock posted strong H1 results recently, and announced a big share buyback, so is it…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

No savings? Here’s how Warren Buffett’s teachings could help you build wealth

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains how one of the world’s greatest investors — Warren Buffett — can teach ordinary investors how…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

2 FTSE stocks with notable insider buying in August

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

These FTSE companies have both seen share buying activity from multiple company directors in August, signalling that insiders view them…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Dividend Shares

2 FTSE 100 dividend stocks with double the index average yield

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why active investing can generate a higher yield for income hunters than simply settling for a FTSE…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

Investors hate these 2 FTSE income stocks! Is this an opportunity?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones takes a look at 2 FTSE 100 income stocks that investors are snubbing right now to see whether…

Read more »

British coins and bank notes scattered on a surface
Investing Articles

If an investor had spent £5,000 on Barclays shares a week ago, they would have made…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

While Barclays shares are flat over the last week, analysts are upgrading their price targets following impressive financial results.

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

Forecast: here’s what £20,000 invested in Rolls-Royce shares could be worth by 2030

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

A £20,000 investment in Rolls-Royce shares has already grown to almost £250,000 in the last five years! Could the stock…

Read more »

Three generation family are playing football together in a field. There are two boys, their father and their grandfather.
Investing Articles

If someone had invested £5,000 in Lloyds shares a week ago, they would have made…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Lloyds shares jumped as much as 10% as a massive legal cloud of uncertainty was lifted. So, how much money…

Read more »