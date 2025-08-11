After hiking dividends for over 25 years in a row, this dividend stock’s considered to be one of the safest income investments in the UK.

Is this one of the safest dividend stocks in the UK?

When it comes to dividend stocks, British investors are spoilt for choice. Even in 2025, when UK stocks are approaching all-time highs, there continues to be fantastically lucrative income opportunities to capitalise on. And some of these businesses have been maintaining and growing shareholder payouts for decades.

Perhaps three of the most popular income opportunities on the London Stock Exchange are British American Tobacco (LSE:BATS), Bunzl, and Halma.

Each firm operates in starkly different industries, including the tobacco sector, logistics, and safety technology. Yet, continuous demand for their products and services, even during economic downcycles, has enabled dividends to keep on climbing for more than 25 consecutive years. And at the same time, share price volatility has been fairly muted compared to other enterprises across the FTSE 350.

Digging deeper

As impressive as the performance of all three stocks has been in the past, that doesn’t guarantee they’ll continue their winning streaks in the future. After all, every business can be disrupted, even the biggest and most established. And British American, Bunzl, and Halma are no exception.

To demonstrate, let’s dig a little deeper with the largest of this group – British American Tobacco. The business has been on a bit of a winning streak of late. A return to growth across its combustible product portfolio in the US has bolstered investor sentiment. As such, the tobacco giant has seen its market-cap rise by an impressive 42% since January.

At the same time, its ‘healthier’ New Category products are also gaining traction. This novel part of the business now represents close to 20% of total revenue, with even more progress expected to emerge in the second half. Combined, this progress has translated into continued strong free cash flow generation, supporting further dividend hikes.

Trouble ahead?

Needless to say, strong free cash flow generation is definitely a good sign when analysing dividend stocks. However, not everything is hunky-dory.

Cigarettes may still be responsible for the bulk of sales, but as consumers become more health-conscious, sales volumes are declining. Management’s clearly aware of this trend, given its ongoing diversification into non-combustible products like its popular Velo brand.

Unfortunately, profitability’s proving to be quite elusive for its New Categories products. And even when this part of the business enters the black market, there are growing questions as to whether they can match the high margins of traditional tobacco products.

Combining this with a high debt burden, there’s growing uncertainty surrounding its long-term free cash flow generating capabilities and, in turn, dividend sustainability.

The bottom line

British American Tobacco may indeed continue generating lucrative dividends for shareholders. But its status as a ‘safe’ investment has started to be tested. And the same is true for Bunzl and Halma, which are similarly facing profit margin pressure.

Their impressive track records make these dividend stocks worthy of closer inspection, but investors must always consider both the risks as well as potential rewards.