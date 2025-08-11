Forecast: here’s what £20,000 invested in Rolls-Royce shares could be worth by 2030

A £20,000 investment in Rolls-Royce shares has already grown to almost £250,000 in the last five years! Could the stock be about to repeat itself?

It’s no secret that Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR.) shares have been a stellar investment over the last five years. In fact, anyone who put £20,000 to work in August 2020 is now sitting on a jaw-dropping £248,600!

Sadly, not everyone was fortunate enough to jump on board the gravy train half a decade ago. But could there be more impressive growth on the horizon?

Some analysts certainly seem to think so. In fact, one institutional analyst has placed the five-year share price forecast at 2,389p. That’s about 116% higher than current levels, translating into a market-beating compounded annual return of 17.3% between now and 2030.

That’s obviously exciting. But like all forecasts, this future performance isn’t guaranteed. So, what needs to happen for Rolls-Royce shares to more than double from current levels?

Digging deeper

To support this expected elevated valuation, Rolls-Royce needs to continue drastically expanding both its top and bottom lines. Today, the engineering giant definitely has momentum on its side with revenues surpassing a record £9bn during the first half of 2025, allowing management to raise full-year guidance for operating profits and free cash flow.

This upward trend would undoubtedly need to continue. Not just to support a future valuation, but also to continue improving the state of the still-leveraged balance sheet. The good news is, Rolls-Royce has several catalysts to support the required level of growth.

New defence contracts, a steady upward tick in aircraft passenger volumes, and rising demand for backup power solutions from AI datacenters all provide fresh growth avenues. And with the firm steadily making progress towards its small modular reactors (SMRs) as well as its UltraFan engine, positive investor sentiment could also further support share price gains.

Combining this with continued operational efficiencies to drive up profit margins suggests that a 2,389p by 2030 is certainly not an unreasonable possibility. And if the stock does reach this target price, a £20,000 investment today could grow to £43,200.

Taking a step back

While exciting, it’s important to reiterate that forecasts aren’t set in stone, especially long-term ones. Even if Rolls-Royce executes perfectly, there are still plenty of external threats that could result in the stock falling short of expectations.

Persistent supply chain disruptions and raw material shortages create delays both in terms of engine sales and also the all-important high-margin aftermarket services. At the same time, the bulk of the group’s Civil Aerospace revenues are strongly linked to engine flying hours. As such, an economic slowdown that deters or delays discretionary travel spending indirectly impacts growth.

What’s more, the group’s promising SMRs may also fall short of expectations. Even if Rolls-Royce outmanoeuvres all the other competing firms working on this technology, there’s still a lot of uncertainty regarding its commercial profitability.

The bottom line

All things considered, the outlook for Rolls-Royce shares looks quite positive. But a lot of things have to go right for the stock to double from its current level, not all of which is within management’s control.

Nevertheless, even if the stock doesn’t reach 2,389p, investors could still potentially reap positive gains over the long term. That’s why investors may want to explore the risk-reward profile of Rolls-Royce further.