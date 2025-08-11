Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Forecast: here’s what £20,000 invested in Rolls-Royce shares could be worth by 2030

Forecast: here’s what £20,000 invested in Rolls-Royce shares could be worth by 2030

A £20,000 investment in Rolls-Royce shares has already grown to almost £250,000 in the last five years! Could the stock be about to repeat itself?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
piggy bank, searching with binoculars

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

It’s no secret that Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR.) shares have been a stellar investment over the last five years. In fact, anyone who put £20,000 to work in August 2020 is now sitting on a jaw-dropping £248,600!

Sadly, not everyone was fortunate enough to jump on board the gravy train half a decade ago. But could there be more impressive growth on the horizon?

Some analysts certainly seem to think so. In fact, one institutional analyst has placed the five-year share price forecast at 2,389p. That’s about 116% higher than current levels, translating into a market-beating compounded annual return of 17.3% between now and 2030.

That’s obviously exciting. But like all forecasts, this future performance isn’t guaranteed. So, what needs to happen for Rolls-Royce shares to more than double from current levels?

Digging deeper

To support this expected elevated valuation, Rolls-Royce needs to continue drastically expanding both its top and bottom lines. Today, the engineering giant definitely has momentum on its side with revenues surpassing a record £9bn during the first half of 2025, allowing management to raise full-year guidance for operating profits and free cash flow.

This upward trend would undoubtedly need to continue. Not just to support a future valuation, but also to continue improving the state of the still-leveraged balance sheet. The good news is, Rolls-Royce has several catalysts to support the required level of growth.

New defence contracts, a steady upward tick in aircraft passenger volumes, and rising demand for backup power solutions from AI datacenters all provide fresh growth avenues. And with the firm steadily making progress towards its small modular reactors (SMRs) as well as its UltraFan engine, positive investor sentiment could also further support share price gains.

Combining this with continued operational efficiencies to drive up profit margins suggests that a 2,389p by 2030 is certainly not an unreasonable possibility. And if the stock does reach this target price, a £20,000 investment today could grow to £43,200.

Taking a step back

While exciting, it’s important to reiterate that forecasts aren’t set in stone, especially long-term ones. Even if Rolls-Royce executes perfectly, there are still plenty of external threats that could result in the stock falling short of expectations.

Persistent supply chain disruptions and raw material shortages create delays both in terms of engine sales and also the all-important high-margin aftermarket services. At the same time, the bulk of the group’s Civil Aerospace revenues are strongly linked to engine flying hours. As such, an economic slowdown that deters or delays discretionary travel spending indirectly impacts growth.

What’s more, the group’s promising SMRs may also fall short of expectations. Even if Rolls-Royce outmanoeuvres all the other competing firms working on this technology, there’s still a lot of uncertainty regarding its commercial profitability.

The bottom line

All things considered, the outlook for Rolls-Royce shares looks quite positive. But a lot of things have to go right for the stock to double from its current level, not all of which is within management’s control.

Nevertheless, even if the stock doesn’t reach 2,389p, investors could still potentially reap positive gains over the long term. That’s why investors may want to explore the risk-reward profile of Rolls-Royce further.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

After an 11% rise in H1 profits, is it time for investors to consider this FTSE 100 medi-tech giant?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 medical technology stock posted strong H1 results recently, and announced a big share buyback, so is it…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

No savings? Here’s how Warren Buffett’s teachings could help you build wealth

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains how one of the world’s greatest investors — Warren Buffett — can teach ordinary investors how…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

2 FTSE stocks with notable insider buying in August

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

These FTSE companies have both seen share buying activity from multiple company directors in August, signalling that insiders view them…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Dividend Shares

2 FTSE 100 dividend stocks with double the index average yield

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why active investing can generate a higher yield for income hunters than simply settling for a FTSE…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

Investors hate these 2 FTSE income stocks! Is this an opportunity?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones takes a look at 2 FTSE 100 income stocks that investors are snubbing right now to see whether…

Read more »

British coins and bank notes scattered on a surface
Investing Articles

If an investor had spent £5,000 on Barclays shares a week ago, they would have made…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

While Barclays shares are flat over the last week, analysts are upgrading their price targets following impressive financial results.

Read more »

Three generation family are playing football together in a field. There are two boys, their father and their grandfather.
Investing Articles

If someone had invested £5,000 in Lloyds shares a week ago, they would have made…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Lloyds shares jumped as much as 10% as a massive legal cloud of uncertainty was lifted. So, how much money…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

£5,000 buys 31 shares in this 39% CAGR growth stock!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

In just 10 years, a £5,000 investment in this niche growth stock has grown into a jaw-dropping £137,868! But could…

Read more »