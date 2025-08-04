Member Login
Analysts think this 5.2%-yielding dividend stock could be up to 85% undervalued!

Analysts think this 5.2%-yielding dividend stock could be up to 85% undervalued!

Bullish forecasts from institutional analysts suggest this unloved dividend stock could almost double if its latest takeover meets expectations!

Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Man riding the bus alone

Image source: Getty Images

The London Stock Exchange is filled with many lucrative dividend stocks. Even as the UK stock market outperforms in 2025, there remain plenty of undervalued income opportunities. And based on analyst forecasts, Topps Tiles (LSE:TPT) could be among them, with one projection estimating the stock could climb as much as 85% within the next 12 months.

So is this a fantastic opportunity to lock in a 5.2% yield and juicy future capital gains? Or is this opportunity too good to be true?

The bull case

Since the start of 2025, the Topps Tiles share price has been a somewhat stagnant, delivering a flat performance. Yet when looking under the hood, the firm seems to be making solid progress. Profits returned to growth over the first half of the year with like-for-like sales following suit.

Admittedly, this was only low-single-digit growth. But it’s a positive step change versus the contraction seen in recent years. And with its key brands such as Pro Tiler Tools delivering double-digit growth along with strong performance from its new coverings categories, this upward trend might be on track to accelerate.

At the same time, underlying gross margins are on the rise, driven by robust cost controls. That’s despite the pressure from wage inflation triggered by the increase in the British Minimum Wage and National Insurance contributions.

Combining this margin expansion with the group’s recent acquisition of CTD Tiles, institutional analysts are projecting a sharp rise in earnings by the end of 2025. And if these forecasts prove accurate, it means more dividends could be on the horizon, along with the stock climbing to 70p – 85% higher than where the stock’s currently trading.

What could go wrong?

Forecasts always need to be taken with a pinch of salt. That’s because they’re built on a series of assumptions that may simply not come to pass. In the case of this dividend stock, the 70p price target and shareholder payout hike are dependent on good execution and integration of CTD Tiles.

That’s far from guaranteed. Even more so given the group’s preparing for an upcoming leadership change where CEO Rob Parker will be retiring in September, replaced by Alex Jensen.

So far, investors seem to be optimistic given Jensen’s extensive experience within the retail sector and digital transformation. That’s certainly relevant for this business as it seeks to integrate an acquisition and bolster its B2B operations. However, whether she can deliver on expectations remains to be seen.

Prior to her appointment, she served as CEO of National Express UK (owned by Mobico Group) for 18 months. During that time, she began implementing a complex restructuring plan to try and turn the struggling business around. And to her credit, some encouraging initial progress was delivered.

Yet she departed before completing her turnaround strategy, which later stalled and fell short of initial expectations. This perfectly highlights the complexities of corporate restructures. And it’s why the leadership transition has been highlighted as a key investment risk for Topps Tiles, even among the most bullish of institutional analysts.  

With that in mind, despite the potentially lucrative income and value opportunity seemingly on offer, I’m going to wait and see how the firm performs under Jensen’s leadership.


Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

