Member Login

Attention: Fool.co.uk will be undergoing scheduled maintenance this Sunday, August 3rd, from 2:00pm to 6:00pm. During this time, some services may be temporarily unavailable.

Home » Investing Articles » £50k in savings? Here’s how to unlock up to £4.5k in passive income overnight

£50k in savings? Here’s how to unlock up to £4.5k in passive income overnight

With a large pile of savings, it’s possible to instantly unlock a chunky passive income in less than a day. Zaven Boyrazian explains how.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Investing is a fantastic way to build passive income, especially for those who already have a chunky lump sum sitting aimlessly in a savings account. In fact, for those lucky enough to have a spare £50,000 in the bank, it’s possible to unlock a £4,550 secondary income stream instantly. Here’s how.

Investing excess savings

One of the easiest ways to put capital to work in the pursuit of income is through dividend stocks. Luckily for British investors, the London Stock Exchange is home to some of the most impressive yields worldwide.

With established customer bases driving recurring sales and consistent cash flows, it’s possible to find reliable dividends in plenty of places. For income investors, that can translate into predictable income combined with low market volatility.

Right now, the FTSE 100 offers a 3.3% yield. So, throwing £50,000 into a FTSE 100 index fund would net a passive income of £1,650. But there are other indexes to consider. Take, for example, the MSCI United Kingdom High Dividend Yield Index.

This small basket exclusively focuses on the companies with the most generous dividend policies. As such, investors can currently lock in a 5.9% yield, pushing the annual passive income to £2,950.

Digging deeper

Obviously, having more money flowing into an investor’s pocket is more exciting. But there are some caveats to consider. Unlike the FTSE 100, the MSCI index is far more concentrated. In fact, it consists of just seven stocks.

CompanyIndustryDividend Yield
British American TobaccoTobacco6.1%
Imperial BrandsTobacco6.5%
MondiGeneral Industrials5.0%
Barratt RedrowHomebuilding4.6%
KingfisherConsumer Discretionary4.5%
WPP (LSE:WPP)Media9.1%
SchrodersInvestment Banking5.3%


This portfolio concentration is how the index is able to offer a far more impressive payout. But it also comes at the cost of increased volatility. That’s because not all high-yield mature dividend stocks are safe bets forever.

Let’s take a closer look at WPP. The media advertising titan has had a pretty rough 2025, with almost half of its market cap wiped out since the start of the year.

This downward trajectory comes as a result of several profit warnings. This has been partially driven by customers cutting down on discretionary marketing spend as US tariff uncertainty has steadily crept in. Don’t forget, most of the firm’s profits come from American businesses.

However, there are also concerns that the rise of generative AI is disrupting demand. AI technology allows companies to automate creative content production and campaign planning, eliminating the middleman and thus compromising WPP’s traditional billable-hour model.

The bottom line

WPP’s management isn’t blind to the threat of artificial intelligence. In fact, the company is actively investing in it to try and tap into new growth opportunities. For example, the firm’s new subscription-based WPP Open platform. Here, clients pay for access to this proprietary AI model that’s designed to almost instantly generate data-driven marketing campaigns at scale.

If the business can sucessfully evolve, then today’s 9.1% yield could present an exciting opportunity for income investors. After all, a £50,000 investment at this rate generates a passive income of £4,550.

But that’s a big ‘if’. And right now, I think it’s too soon to tell. That’s why investors may want to consider exploring other high-yield opportunities instead.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Tesla building with tesla logo and two teslas in front
Investing Articles

Tesla stock looks overpriced to me. But might it be a long-term bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

So far 2025 has thrown up challenges for the car company, but the Tesla stock price is still well up…

Read more »

Friends and sisters exploring the outdoors together in Cornwall. They are standing with their arms around each other at the coast.
Investing Articles

The secret sauce of ISA millionaires: buy high-yielding stocks

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie explains why his stocks and shares ISA is predominantly composed of value-orientated high-yielding income shares.

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

£500 buys 251 shares in this 10.1%-yielding income stock!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Got some cash sitting in the bank? This under-the-radar energy stock offers a ginormous yield that could be on track…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

To live comfortably, here’s how big your pension might need to be…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Everyone knows that building a chunky pension is key to a comfortable retirement. But how much money do you actually…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

3 beaten-down UK shares to consider before the rebound!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Zaven Boyrazian explores three UK shares that are lagging the market in 2025, and wonders whether a potential long-term buying…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

Meet the 75p dividend stock with a higher yield than Legal & General shares

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

With a yield of over 10%, this UK dividend stock has the potential to be an absolute cash cow for…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

As the US stock market looks vulnerable, I’m following Warren Buffett’s advice

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Warren Buffett has suffered through all the major crashes and corrections of the last 60 years, beating the market in…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Could this be Warren Buffett’s last big investment?

| Stephen Wright

Berkshire Hathaway has the cash for Warren Buffett to do one last big deal. And Stephen Wright sees a target…

Read more »